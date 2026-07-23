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MotoGP a hit on DF1: Sachsenring delivers record TV viewing figures

The MotoGP spectacle at the Sachsenring not only brought the organisers a record attendance; the German Grand Prix also gave the young German commercial broadcaster DF1 a real boost.

Johannes Orasche

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

DF1 überträgt 12 MotoGP-Events im deutschen Free-TV
DF1 überträgt 12 MotoGP-Events im deutschen Free-TV
Foto: DF1
DF1 überträgt 12 MotoGP-Events im deutschen Free-TV
© DF1

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The MotoGP World Championship is currently on its summer break, before action resumes at Silverstone on the second weekend of August. The Grand Prix at the Sachsenring marked the halfway point of the 2026 season. Alongside the excitement at the track, which saw a record attendance – 261,813 visitors were reported – there was also huge interest amongst TV viewers in Germany.

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The free-to-air channel DF1, based in Unterföhring, also benefited from this; alongside the premium pay-TV rights holder Sky, it holds a sub-licence in Germany and broadcasts half of the 22 races. According to AGF video research, Race Sunday (12 July) secured a market share of 4.6 per cent for DF1 among the male target group aged 14 to 59 (3.9 per cent among all adults aged 14 to 59) – a record figure.

Around 1.3 million viewers watched coverage of the Sachsenring in total. The MotoGP race on Sunday attracted an average of around 225,000 viewers. Over the entire duration of the two race days, totalling around eight hours, the market share in the aforementioned target group was 2.9 per cent.

Partnership with ServusTV

As a reminder: as part of its partnership with ServusTV, DF1 will broadcast twelve of the 22 rounds of the 2026 season live on free-to-air TV, including classics such as the Sachsenring. The signal from ServusTV will then be carried for the German-speaking region. In addition, one-hour race highlights will be broadcast every Monday following each MotoGP race weekend.

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The half-year results are correspondingly positive. In total, 4.2 million viewers have so far watched live coverage of the MotoGP World Championship races via DF1. The next DF1 dates for live broadcasts of the MotoGP World Championship are the races at Motorland Aragon from 28 to 30 August and the event at Misano Adriatico from 11 to 13 September.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

Marc Márquez

Marc Márquez

Ducati Lenovo Team

93

30

40:53,148

1:21,088

37

02

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Ai Ogura

Ai Ogura

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

79

30

+1,996

1:21,184

26

03

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

Raúl Fernández

Raúl Fernández

SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team

25

30

+5,104

1:21,219

21

04

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

37

30

+7,684

1:21,153

15

05

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin

Aprilia Racing

89

30

+11,372

1:21,227

15

06

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

Francesco Bagnaia

Francesco Bagnaia

Ducati Lenovo Team

63

30

+11,495

1:21,283

13

07

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

20

30

+17,560

1:21,635

10

08

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

Luca Marini

Luca Marini

Honda HRC Castrol

10

30

+18,683

1:21,788

8

09

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

23

30

+19,140

1:21,905

7

10

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder

Brad Binder

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

33

30

+22,137

1:21,903

6

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  1. Past

    TT Assen

    TT Circuit Assen, Niederlande
    26.–28.06.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    British Grand Prix

    Silverstone Circuit, Great Britain
    07.–09.08.2026
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    28.–30.08.2026
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    11.–13.09.2026
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