MotoGP a hit on DF1: Sachsenring delivers record TV viewing figures

The MotoGP World Championship is currently on its summer break, before action resumes at Silverstone on the second weekend of August. The Grand Prix at the Sachsenring marked the halfway point of the 2026 season. Alongside the excitement at the track, which saw a record attendance – 261,813 visitors were reported – there was also huge interest amongst TV viewers in Germany.

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The free-to-air channel DF1, based in Unterföhring, also benefited from this; alongside the premium pay-TV rights holder Sky, it holds a sub-licence in Germany and broadcasts half of the 22 races. According to AGF video research, Race Sunday (12 July) secured a market share of 4.6 per cent for DF1 among the male target group aged 14 to 59 (3.9 per cent among all adults aged 14 to 59) – a record figure.

Around 1.3 million viewers watched coverage of the Sachsenring in total. The MotoGP race on Sunday attracted an average of around 225,000 viewers. Over the entire duration of the two race days, totalling around eight hours, the market share in the aforementioned target group was 2.9 per cent.

Partnership with ServusTV

As a reminder: as part of its partnership with ServusTV, DF1 will broadcast twelve of the 22 rounds of the 2026 season live on free-to-air TV, including classics such as the Sachsenring. The signal from ServusTV will then be carried for the German-speaking region. In addition, one-hour race highlights will be broadcast every Monday following each MotoGP race weekend.

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The half-year results are correspondingly positive. In total, 4.2 million viewers have so far watched live coverage of the MotoGP World Championship races via DF1. The next DF1 dates for live broadcasts of the MotoGP World Championship are the races at Motorland Aragon from 28 to 30 August and the event at Misano Adriatico from 11 to 13 September.