McLaren in the supporting programme for the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the world’s biggest motorsport events – and the supporting programme is always top-class. Time and again, there are one-make championships organised by various manufacturers, which take place in the run-up to the 24-hour race. Most recently, cars from Porsche, Ferrari and Ford – as well as Aston Martin – have been present here. McLaren has now secured one of these highly coveted slots for 2027.

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The McLaren Trophy Europe is set to take to the 13.626-kilometre circuit to stage rounds three and four of its 2027 season. In addition, drivers from the McLaren Trophy America will be allowed to take part as guest entrants. Furthermore, McLaren GT3 and GT4 racing cars will also be eligible to compete. Thanks to the multi-class format, the event will be the largest gathering of McLaren GT racing cars ever seen in a single competition.

For McLaren, 2027 is set to be a very special year in any case. As is well known, the British brand will then be entering the Hypercar class of the FIA WEC, which also includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans. A prototype, currently known as the MCL-HY, is being developed for this purpose. Furthermore, McLaren cars have been competing in the WEC since 2024, though so far only in the LMGT3 class, with two McLaren 720S LMGT3 Evo cars in each race.

“The inclusion of the McLaren Trophy Europe at Le Mans in 2027 will add another important dimension to what is already a highly promising edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” said Pierre Fillon (President of the Le Mans organiser, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest). “McLaren is part of our race’s history, and its return to the top class with the MCL-HY is a powerful symbol of the momentum currently driving endurance racing. The gathering of Hypercar, GT3, GT4 and McLaren Trophy entrants in the same week will create a unique celebration for the brand, its customers and fans. Le Mans has always been a place where tradition and the future meet, and this announcement perfectly reflects that spirit.”

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