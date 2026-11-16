When Yamaha announced after the MotoGP race in Sepang that it would be skipping the Qatar Grand Prix, the staging of the race was already a contentious issue in the paddock. Due to the security situation in the region, 19 of the 22 registered MotoGP riders had spoken out against competing in Lusail.

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In its decision to pull out, Yamaha cited its own guidelines for the protection of its staff. The MotoGP organisation responded by pointing out that the withdrawal could have sporting consequences as well as contractual ones.

Ultimately, all four Yamaha riders in the premier class were absent from Lusail: Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins from the factory team, as well as the two Pramac riders, Jack Miller and Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Yamaha-backed Pramac Moto2 team, however, did compete, meaning Izan Guevara was able to continue his title battle against Manuel Gonzalez. According to FIM President Jorge Viegas, Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti did not agree with Yamaha’s decision. The Grand Prix took place without any safety incidents.

Viegas contradicts Ezpeleta

Following the race weekend, MotoGP Deputy Chief Carlos Ezpeleta drew a distinction between the two issues: the promoter is responsible for contractual consequences, whilst the FIM is responsible for sporting sanctions. Now Viegas has spoken out himself. Speaking to the Spanish newspaper AS, he described the MotoGP Group’s statement at the time as incorrect. “A rider who does not compete in a race is not currently subject to any sporting sanctions,” explained the FIM President. However, he did not rule out a change to the regulations for future cases.

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The payment that Yamaha is required to make, according to AS, is based on different grounds. According to Viegas, the contract with the MotoGP Group obliges manufacturers and teams to field two riders at every race and to provide replacements where necessary. “This is a commercial contract. The FIM is not a party to this contract,” Viegas clarified.

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According to AS, Yamaha’s head of racing, Paolo Pavesio, met with representatives of the MotoGP Group in Madrid after the Qatar Grand Prix to discuss the consequences of the team’s absence. The newspaper reports that Yamaha must pay the sum to the promoter, who is then to distribute it amongst the teams that competed in Lusail. AS does not specify a figure.