There was great jubilation in the Ferrari camp at the season opener of the Asian Le Mans Series: the venue was (for obvious reasons) the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. What’s more, the 2026/27 season saw Hypercars admitted to the Asian Le Mans Series for the very first time – and consequently, both race victories went to cars from this category, this time even to the same car in each race. In both Race One and Race Two, Luis Perez Companc, Yifei Ye and Nicklas Nielsen triumphed in the AF Corse Ferrari 499P.

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“An incredible weekend. If someone had told me beforehand that it would turn out like this, I wouldn’t have believed it. A brilliant performance by the team and the other drivers. Nobody made any mistakes,” explained Perez Companc. “We coped well with the rain. Two wins from two races – that’s really brilliant.”

However, there were only two Hypercars on the grid in total. Alongside the AF Corse Ferrari, there was another 499P driven by Roberto Lacorte, Nicola Lacorte and Antonio Fuoco (Cetilar Racing). This car had also started the first race from pole position. But right from the start, Perez Companc in the AF Corse 499P managed to take the lead from Roberto Lacorte. After that, the positions were essentially set in stone.

Things didn’t go much differently in Race Two. This time, Perez Companc started straight from pole position. His rival Roberto Lacorte spun in the first corner and fell back. This cleared the way for victory for Perez Companc, Ye and Nielsen. The race weekend was also marked by heavy rain, which presented its own set of challenges.

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In the LMP2 class, Michael Jensen, Enzo Trulli and Malthe Jakobsen won Race One in the Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07, whilst Race Two was won by the Proton Competition Oreca driven by Charles Milesi, Georgios Kolovos and Victor Martins. In the GT3 class, Abdulla Ali Al-Khelaifi, Julian Hanses and Maxime Martin were successful in the Mercedes-AMG from Team Qatar by Iron Lynx, whilst Dustin Blattner, Thomas Fleming and Dennis Marschall triumphed in the McLaren 720S GT3 EVO from Garage 59. The next round of the Asian Le Mans Series is scheduled for 15–17 January 2027 at the Circuito de Jerez Ángel Nieto (Spain).