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Red flag! Here’s what Franco Colapinto (Alpine) has to say about his crash

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto crashed during the second F1 practice session in Budapest. How the crash happened and why the Argentine struggled so much with the car and the track conditions.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Franco Colapinto musste im FP1 zuschauen, weil Rookie Paul Aron fuhr
Franco Colapinto musste im FP1 zuschauen, weil Rookie Paul Aron fuhr
Foto: XPB
Franco Colapinto musste im FP1 zuschauen, weil Rookie Paul Aron fuhr
© XPB

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He had to sit out the first free practice session in Budapest, and crashed during the second. Friday’s proceedings in Hungary did not go at all as hoped for Alpine driver Franco Colapinto. In the second free practice session, the Argentine spun off the track after half an hour, crashing backwards into the barriers. Alpine adviser and team principal Flavio Briatore looked anything but impressed with his protégé’s performance in the garage.

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A short day’s work for Colapinto

Colapinto was taken away by the medical car for the short distance from the final corner to the garage. It was purely a precautionary measure. Just a few minutes after the final session, Colapinto was already able to offer a weary smile. He summed it up: “That was a rather short day.” He was on the track for just over half an hour – instead of two hours like most of his colleagues.

Lost the rear, spun

Colapinto: “I think the cars are getting trickier and trickier to drive this year with the low downforce. On a track like this one with so little grip, it’s difficult. I lost the rear end in the last corner, then hit the kerb with the rear of the car. Not a good day. Not a good start. I’ve also lost the morning.” That’s because young driver Paul Aron had taken over his car for a rookie session.

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Colapinto: “I’ve missed out on quite a bit of track time. I’m now going to focus on the lessons we can learn from this and on what we can improve for tomorrow. Of course, we don’t have that much data, but I think we can still work with it and get the car into a better performance window tomorrow.”

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Franco Colapinto’s crash wasn’t the first incident of the day. There had already been a red flag during the first free practice session on Friday afternoon. Lance Stroll had come to a halt in FP1 after spinning. The crash was apparently caused by a broken suspension component, and Stroll had to sit out FP2. Both practice sessions on Friday were consequently interrupted for a few minutes each, roughly halfway through. Ferrari led the way in both sessions.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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