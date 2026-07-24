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Lewis Hamilton: Completely transformed a year on from his ‘useless’ weekend

A year ago, Lewis Hamilton was still calling for his own substitution – now he’s looking to attack on his favourite circuit. Is his next F1 victory on the cards in Hungary? What this has to do with a documentary.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lewis Hamilton in Budapest
Lewis Hamilton in Budapest
Foto: XPB
Lewis Hamilton in Budapest
© XPB

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What a difference a year can sometimes make! A year ago in Hungary, Lewis Hamilton had delivered his famous rant. The Ferrari driver, then still in his first season with the team, had finished only 12th in qualifying on his favourite circuit (where he’d claimed eight Grand Prix victories). Afterwards, in emotional interviews, he had described himself as “useless, absolutely useless” and suggested that Ferrari would be better off replacing the driver (i.e. himself). In the race, he also finished only twelfth. The frustration ran deep in a season in which virtually nothing seemed to go right for the seven-time world champion.

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Twelve months on, the picture at the Hungaroring is a completely different one: ever since his victory in Barcelona (his first in Ferrari red), Hamilton has finally been able to smile again. The 2026 season is going worlds better than last year. Hamilton is second in the World Championship and is currently on a real upward trajectory. And you can tell by looking at him.

Hamilton managed to ‘dig himself out’

Ahead of this year’s Budapest race weekend, Hamilton said: “I’m definitely proud of myself for managing to dig myself out of the hole I’d been in.”

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Hamilton talks about a documentary

And then he drops a remarkable hint: “One day, when I make my documentary, I’ll be able to talk about the whole weekend and what led up to it.” Oh really? It sounds as though something bigger is in the pipeline and as though there’s an even bigger story behind the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix that Hamilton isn’t ready to reveal just yet.

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Ahead of the Hungarian weekend, Hamilton remarked: “I feel worlds away from where I was last year. I’m very grateful for how we’ve developed as a team. The pieces of the jigsaw are coming together to form a picture. This year we’ve got a great car, a great package. We can compete with that.” He finished third in the first free practice session, and in the second session early on Friday evening he was even the fastest – once again the undisputed king of the Hungaroring.

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  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

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