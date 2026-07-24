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After second place in FP1: How the odds look for Verstappen &amp; Co in Hungary

Red Bull Racing made a good first impression in the first F1 practice session in Hungary, with Max Verstappen finishing second and Isack Hadjar fourth. However, the Technical Director is playing down expectations.

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen unterwegs auf dem Hungaroring
Max Verstappen unterwegs auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Max Verstappen unterwegs auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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In the first free practice session ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Budapest, both Red Bull Racing cars finished in the top four, with the Austrians narrowly beaten only by Ferrari. That’s actually a good sign for the weekend… isn’t it?

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The team’s Technical Director, Pierre Waché, played down expectations on Friday after the FP1 session: “To be honest, we’re not really feeling confident. The competition has changed a great deal since Monaco. And the circuit layout is quite different from Monaco’s.” Isack Hadjar had finished third there (though he has currently lost his podium place because Pierre Gasly has been awarded a penalty – the case is still under review).

New problems on every track

The French engineer points out: “With these new cars, you encounter new problems every time you arrive at a new circuit.” The new regulations are complex and, even after ten races, still feel new – and regularly hold surprises in store for teams and drivers.

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The price for 2025?

The team led by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar is currently only fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. Is Red Bull Racing’s deficit this year down to the 2025 season? Last year, the Austrian team made a leap forward in development during the second half of the season. In the closing stages, Max Verstappen suddenly had a chance of winning the Drivers’ Championship – the team threw everything at it to fight for his fifth consecutive world title. In the end, they fell just two points short. Is the decision to prioritise the development of the 2025 car and, as a result, put the development of the 2026 model on hold, now having an impact?

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Waché: “The others have done a good job. And we fought right to the end. I’d say that both McLaren and we are lagging behind a bit because of what we did last year.” McLaren and Red Bull Racing battled it out for the title right to the end in the Verstappen-Norris-Piastri three-way race.

According to Waché, the objective for the upcoming races is: “I find it hard to say that we’re aiming for wins. We’re trying to improve the car. We have a plan until the end of the year. We’re definitely giving it our all to improve the car as much as possible.”

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    17.–19.07.2026
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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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