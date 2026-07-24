2026 F1 calendar: Will this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix take place in Malaysia?

How many more races are there to go in this Formula 1 season? It is not yet possible to give a clear answer to this question. However, there could soon be an answer to at least one sub-question. This is because there are many indications in the Budapest paddock that a new (yet familiar) circuit could be added to the calendar as early as 2026: Sepang.

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As things stand following the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the tally is as follows: ten races have already taken place. Two of the 24 races originally planned (Bahrain and Saudi Arabia) were cancelled for April, though with the option of a possible event later in the season. Given the situation in the Middle East, there is a big question mark hanging over the two final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Should all four Middle Eastern races be cancelled without replacements, there would therefore be only 20 GPs left on the calendar. This poses a problem in terms of the minimum number of races agreed contractually with the TV broadcasters. Depending on the deal and the client, this is set at either 21 or 22.

A triple-header with Sepang?

Consequently, Formula 1 has been working hard for some time now to find alternative dates for Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. A solution may now have been found, at least for Bahrain: instead of Bahrain, the race is reportedly set to take place on 4 October in Malaysia at the Sepang circuit. That would be the weekend between Baku and Singapore.

Because the situation in the region is too unstable (in Bahrain in particular, a US military base near the capital, Manama, continues to come under regular attack), it is currently hard to imagine holding a Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit. Consequently, the former Formula 1 circuit in Malaysia – where the MotoGP currently races annually – may now step in. Formula 1 last visited Sepang in 2017. The circuit is popular with fans and drivers alike – and is conveniently located: it is not far from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore. Accordingly, Sepang-Singapore is a sensible combination of circuits.

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This is what the F1 autumn could look like

The extra race would result in a logistically challenging triple-header: Baku on 26 September, Sepang on 4 October and Singapore on 11 October. The arduous journey from Baku to Kuala Lumpur is made easier by the fact that the Azerbaijan race takes place on a Saturday. This is due to a public holiday in the country. Consequently, the teams have an extra day to organise logistics across the Asian continent.

And Jeddah?

Given the packed calendar, it seems unlikely that an alternative date will be found for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well. Added to this is the fact that the circuit in Jeddah is not a permanent racetrack, meaning that some temporary structures would first have to be erected.

And Qatar and Abu Dhabi?

Whether the two races to round off the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi can go ahead as planned depends on the situation in the region. At present, judging by the news, it seems hard to imagine – though the situation in the Middle East is extremely fluid. Behind the scenes, work is underway on various alternatives in Europe and beyond in case the Middle East double-header proves impossible. However, a decision on this is likely to take some time.

Riders want as many races as possible

The number of races is also likely to have an impact on the World Championship battle. Mercedes driver George Russell, currently third in the World Championship and chasing Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, said: “I’d like a season with 24 races and would love to race as many times as possible between now and the end of the season. It doesn’t depend on whether I’m in the lead, second, third or fourth. I just want to race. I love racing, the battle. I’d race every weekend if I could.” Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple in 2026...

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