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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli/Mercedes only 13th: “Of course, that wasn’t an advantage”

It wasn’t Friday the 13th, mind you, but bad luck seemed to be clinging to the racing boots of championship leader Kimi Antonelli: he fell behind in practice, failed to set a fast lap, and could only manage P13 in his Mercedes.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli auf dem Hungaroring
Kimi Antonelli auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Kimi Antonelli auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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As early as Thursday, Formula 1 World Championship leader Kimi Antonelli had remarked: “Of course, it’s not an advantage if I have to vacate my cockpit in the first practice session.” That’s when Mercedes’ Danish reserve driver Frederik Vesti took the wheel, as every regular driver is required to give young drivers or stand-ins a chance to drive twice a year, and Mercedes apparently felt that the Hungaroring was a good opportunity for this.

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Antonelli had therefore been unable to gain any experience during the first 60 minutes of practice, and it wasn’t long before the Mercedes teenager came on the radio, sounding visibly annoyed.

“Oh, my God, I nearly spun out twice when braking – what on earth is going on?” On both occasions, the rear wheels had locked up. The team called the Italian into the pits to adjust the aero balance more towards the rear axle.

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Kimi Antonelli was on a fast lap on soft Pirelli tyres after just over half an hour, but didn’t get very far – because Franco Colapinto crashed his Alpine backwards into the track barriers on the final lap: red flag! Kimi was down to P9.

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Kimi Antonelli stormed straight back onto the track after a seven-minute enforced break. However, the championship leader subsequently messed up the approach to the chicane after the rear end broke away. Nothing again.

The Bolognese driver grumbled over the radio: “The rear axle’s still tending to lock up, man.” No reply from Kimi’s race engineer, Peter Bonnington.

In the end, the six-time Grand Prix winner limited himself to endurance runs, so the question remains unanswered as to where he would have ranked against Hamilton, Leclerc, Norris, Verstappen and Russell; in the second practice session standings, he appears only in P13.

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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