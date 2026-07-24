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Max Verstappen after finishing 4th in Hungary: How Red Bull Racing must now step up

Max Verstappen set the fourth-fastest time in the second free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Dutchman explains the areas where Red Bull Racing needs to improve on Saturday.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Max Verstappen auf dem Hungaroring
Max Verstappen auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Max Verstappen auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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We haven’t yet seen what the Hungaroring is really made of: certainly, Ferrari is setting the pace, world champion Lando Norris is mixing it up nicely in his McLaren, followed by Max Verstappen in his Red Bull Racing car.

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However, Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes was unable to set a fast lap, so it’s hard to say where the Italian teenager would have ranked.

Max didn’t have a trouble-free practice session in Hungary. The 71-time Grand Prix winner complained over the radio: “I’m not sitting perfectly; I’m leaning back too far, which is very uncomfortable for my back.”

The mechanics set to work to optimise the four-time world champion’s seating position.

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Later, Verstappen warned over the radio: “I’ve hit a piece of debris with the front wing; please keep an eye on that.” Red Bull Racing gave the all-clear: “The data shows that everything’s fine.”

At that point, Verstappen was on a long run, matching Lando Norris’s lap times in the McLaren. But Max isn’t happy with the set-up yet: “The rear axle is too stiff; I’ve got no grip at the rear.”

Later, the 2022 and 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix winner summed up Friday as follows: “That was a difficult day. It was tricky to find a good balance in the car. We need to make the car’s handling more consistent over a lap and find more speed in race set-up. So there’s still plenty of work to do.”

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
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  5. Spanish Grand Prix

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    Go to event

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