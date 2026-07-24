Max Verstappen after finishing 4th in Hungary: How Red Bull Racing must now step up

We haven’t yet seen what the Hungaroring is really made of: certainly, Ferrari is setting the pace, world champion Lando Norris is mixing it up nicely in his McLaren, followed by Max Verstappen in his Red Bull Racing car.

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However, Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes was unable to set a fast lap, so it’s hard to say where the Italian teenager would have ranked.

Max didn’t have a trouble-free practice session in Hungary. The 71-time Grand Prix winner complained over the radio: “I’m not sitting perfectly; I’m leaning back too far, which is very uncomfortable for my back.”

The mechanics set to work to optimise the four-time world champion’s seating position.

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Later, Verstappen warned over the radio: “I’ve hit a piece of debris with the front wing; please keep an eye on that.” Red Bull Racing gave the all-clear: “The data shows that everything’s fine.”

At that point, Verstappen was on a long run, matching Lando Norris’s lap times in the McLaren. But Max isn’t happy with the set-up yet: “The rear axle is too stiff; I’ve got no grip at the rear.”

Later, the 2022 and 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix winner summed up Friday as follows: “That was a difficult day. It was tricky to find a good balance in the car. We need to make the car’s handling more consistent over a lap and find more speed in race set-up. So there’s still plenty of work to do.”