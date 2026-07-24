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Another Porsche one-two in the DTM at Oschersleben

Thomas Preining repeated his fastest lap time in the second DTM practice session at Oschersleben. Once again, both Manthey Porsches took the top two positions in the standings.

DTM

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Auch im zweiten Training zementierte Preining die Bestzeit in den Asphalt
Auch im zweiten Training zementierte Preining die Bestzeit in den Asphalt
Foto: DTM//Gruppe C Photography
Auch im zweiten Training zementierte Preining die Bestzeit in den Asphalt
© DTM//Gruppe C Photography

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The second DTM practice session at Oschersleben also ended with Thomas Preining setting the fastest time. Just as he had done that morning, the Austrian clocked the fastest lap. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Manthey Porsche in 1:22.425 minutes.

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Second place was once again secured by his team-mate Ricardo Feller. The Swiss driver was 0.081 seconds off the fastest time.

Luca Engstler finished third in the Abt Lamborghini.

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DTM Oschersleben Free Practice 2 results (Top 10):

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  1. Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  2. Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R

  3. Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  4. Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  5. Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3

  6. Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  7. Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3

  8. Ben Dörr – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3

  9. Marco Wittmann – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3

  10. Tom Kalender – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

Mirko Bortolotti

TGI Team Lamborghini by GRT

63

39

57:30,754

1:24,768

25

02

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

Maro Engel

Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol

80

39

+3,027

1:24,661

20

03

Thomas Preining

Manthey

Thomas Preining

Manthey

91

39

+3,431

1:24,355

19

04

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

Marco Wittmann

Schubert Motorsport

11

39

+3,640

1:24,681

14

05

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

Luca Engstler

Abt Sportsline

130

39

+5,467

1:24,288

13

06

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

Arjun Maini

HRT Ford Racing

36

39

+8,103

1:24,452

10

07

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

Kelvin van der Linde

Schubert Motorsport

3

39

+10,362

1:24,730

9

08

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

Ricardo Feller

Manthey

90

39

+11,594

1:24,650

8

09

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

Jules Gounon

Landgraf Motorsport

48

39

+18,372

1:24,431

7

10

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

Matteo Cairoli

Emil Frey Racing

14

39

+18,803

1:24,675

6

Events

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  • Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
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  • Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
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    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
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    10.–12.09.2026
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  • Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
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  1. Past

    Norisring

    Norisring, Deutschland
    02.–04.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Oschersleben

    Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Deutschland
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Nürburgring

    Nurburgring, Deutschland
    14.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Sachsenring

    Sachsenring, Deutschland
    10.–12.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Hockenheim

    Hockenheimring, Deutschland
    08.–10.10.2026
    Go to event

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