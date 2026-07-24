Another Porsche one-two in the DTM at Oschersleben

The second DTM practice session at Oschersleben also ended with Thomas Preining setting the fastest time. Just as he had done that morning, the Austrian clocked the fastest lap. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Manthey Porsche in 1:22.425 minutes.

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Second place was once again secured by his team-mate Ricardo Feller. The Swiss driver was 0.081 seconds off the fastest time.

Luca Engstler finished third in the Abt Lamborghini.

DTM Oschersleben Free Practice 2 results (Top 10):

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