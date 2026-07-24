Another Porsche one-two in the DTM at Oschersleben
Thomas Preining repeated his fastest lap time in the second DTM practice session at Oschersleben. Once again, both Manthey Porsches took the top two positions in the standings.
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The second DTM practice session at Oschersleben also ended with Thomas Preining setting the fastest time. Just as he had done that morning, the Austrian clocked the fastest lap. The 2023 DTM champion completed a lap of the circuit in the Manthey Porsche in 1:22.425 minutes.
Second place was once again secured by his team-mate Ricardo Feller. The Swiss driver was 0.081 seconds off the fastest time.
Luca Engstler finished third in the Abt Lamborghini.
DTM Oschersleben Free Practice 2 results (Top 10):
Thomas Preining – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Ricardo Feller – Manthey Racing – Porsche 911 GT3 R
Luca Engstler – ABT Sportsline – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Lucas Auer – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Mirko Bortolotti – Grasser Racing Team – Lamborghini Temerario GT3
Maro Engel – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Jules Gounon – WINWARD Racing – Mercedes-AMG GT3
Ben Dörr – Dörr Motorsport – McLaren 720S GT3
Marco Wittmann – Schubert Motorsport – BMW M4 GT3
Tom Kalender – Landgraf Motorsport – Mercedes-AMG GT3
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