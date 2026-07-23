Kimi Antonelli’s secret to staying calm: “Dad is my rock”

Kimi Antonelli, aged just 19 and in only his second Formula 1 season, currently leads the World Championship standings. And by a considerable margin: 45 and 50 points clear of second place (Hamilton) and third (Russell) respectively. The young Italian has made incredible progress, impressing with a maturity on and off the track that is astonishing for his age.

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Consequently, there is a huge crowd in the Budapest paddock at the media session with the potential future world champion. The ground floor of the Mercedes hospitality area at the Hungaroring is absolutely packed. And Antonelli steps up to face the large group of journalists with a noticeable calm.

Antonelli keeps his feet on the ground – thanks to his team and family

You can tell from his comments just how much he has kept his feet on the ground, despite an incredibly successful first half of the season. When asked about his development and the role of his family, Antonelli says: “I believe that having a great team and a great family around me has helped me on this journey so far and continues to do so.”

He has deep roots with his team: “I’ve been with Mercedes since 2018, so I’ve developed alongside the team. And the fact that I’ve been able to get to know the people there better and better also helps me in Formula 1. What’s more, having a good relationship with them helps me enjoy the weekend much more. And that also allows you to be more at ease. So I think all of that contributes a little to my performance.” Antonelli is clearly feeling at home – with the season, the team and the situation.

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Dad Marco is often there

His father Marco is regularly at the circuit. Antonelli: “My family have supported me all along and, of course, they continue to do so. My dad is something of a rock for me because we have so much in common. And I always like to hear his perspective after practice sessions, after a race, after qualifying, because that’s how we’ve always done things, ever since my karting days.” From the karting track to the top of Formula 1.

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Kimi Antonelli mit seinem Vater in Silverstone Foto: XPB Kimi Antonelli mit seinem Vater in Silverstone © XPB

Antonelli: “It’s very important to have someone like him by my side on this journey, especially in a year like this. To have the support of my family, particularly from someone who knows me better than anyone else. So he certainly still plays a huge role. It’s also the team that has helped me to develop, grow and mature as a person. And that’s exactly what makes the biggest difference compared to last year, for example.” Antonelli seems to be fighting for the World Championship title with complete ease.