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Official: Romain Febvre to move from Kawasaki to Ducati from 2027

Just one day after the announcement of his departure from the Kawasaki factory team, it was revealed that reigning MXGP champion Romain Febvre had signed for Ducati Corse. Febvre has been awarded a two-year contract.

Motocross-WC MXGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Romain Febvre wechselt ab 2027 zu Ducati
Romain Febvre wechselt ab 2027 zu Ducati
Foto: Kawasaki
Romain Febvre wechselt ab 2027 zu Ducati
© Kawasaki

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Just one day after the announcement that Romain Febvre was leaving the Kawasaki factory team, his move to Ducati Corse has now been confirmed.

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Febvre signs two-year contract

It is a two-year contract covering the 2027 and 2028 MXGP seasons. This signing is a major coup for Ducati and underlines its ambition to consistently compete for victories and championships.

Statement from Ducati

“Ducati Corse Off-Road is delighted to announce that Romain Febvre will be riding for the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team from next year,” reads the official statement from Ducati Corse.

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Febvre impresses with his speed and experience

The 34-year-old champion from France has secured two MXGP World Championship titles (2015 and 2025) and two runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023 during his career, as well as a third-place finish in the 2014 MX2 World Championship. Febvre has also secured four victories in the Grand Prix des Nations (2015, 2016, 2017, 2023) with the French national team, along with 26 Grand Prix wins and 97 podium finishes.

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Pos

Driver

Points

1

Jeffrey Herlings

615

2

Lucas Coenen

566

3

Romain Febvre

541

4

Tim Gajser

489

5

Ruben Fernandez

414

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Andrea Adamo

411

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Maxime Renaux

408

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Tom Vialle

367

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Kay de Wolf

292

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Pauls Jonass

273

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  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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