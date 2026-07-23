Official: Romain Febvre to move from Kawasaki to Ducati from 2027

Just one day after the announcement that Romain Febvre was leaving the Kawasaki factory team , his move to Ducati Corse has now been confirmed.

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Febvre signs two-year contract

It is a two-year contract covering the 2027 and 2028 MXGP seasons. This signing is a major coup for Ducati and underlines its ambition to consistently compete for victories and championships.

Statement from Ducati

“Ducati Corse Off-Road is delighted to announce that Romain Febvre will be riding for the Red Bull Ducati Factory MXGP Team from next year,” reads the official statement from Ducati Corse.

Febvre impresses with his speed and experience

The 34-year-old champion from France has secured two MXGP World Championship titles (2015 and 2025) and two runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023 during his career, as well as a third-place finish in the 2014 MX2 World Championship. Febvre has also secured four victories in the Grand Prix des Nations (2015, 2016, 2017, 2023) with the French national team, along with 26 Grand Prix wins and 97 podium finishes.

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