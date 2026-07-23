Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Lando Norris agrees with Verstappen: “It’s got nothing to do with the driver”

World Champion Lando Norris only came close to the podium twice in 2026 – finishing second in Miami and third in Barcelona. That’s the same number of times as Max Verstappen. And he agrees with Max on one important point.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
Foto: XPB
Lando Norris
© XPB

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reaching the podium just twice in ten Grand Prix weekends is rather meagre for a Formula 1 champion: Lando Norris’s interim record for 2026 – and no one can sugar-coat this – is sobering; there is no longer any sign of the Papaya cars’ former dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few examples? Norris hasn’t started a single Grand Prix from the front row in 2026; apart from P2 in Miami and P3 in Barcelona, he hasn’t managed another podium finish; in two of the last three races – in Austria and Belgium – he finished only seventh.

Yet Norris was the benchmark in Hungary: in 2024 he put his McLaren on pole, and in 2025 he won the Grand Prix on his way to the World Championship title.

Mentioned in this article

Norris, too, is struggling with the 2026 generation of race cars; he echoes the criticism voiced by Max Verstappen at the Hungaroring. The Dutchman believes: “Many overtaking manoeuvres are unnatural and have little to do with the driver’s skills.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Norris says: “There are still plenty of things under the driver’s control, but some aspects of these power units lead you to think – this has nothing to do with the driver.”

“I think it’s a real shame that so many things are dictated to you, especially in qualifying. Sometimes you just hope you’re lucky and that the power unit actually does what you need it to.”

“I’ve been struggling all year. In Belgium, I was reasonably happy for the first time, but Oscar Piastri was having difficulties. Yet that’s not down to him either. It’s just that the powertrains do what they want every now and then.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    • All articles

    • All opinions

    • All topics of the week

    • All tech & innovation

    Editorial

    • Newsletter subscription

    • Our team

    • Contact

    Series

    • MotoGP

    • Formula 1

    • WorldSBK