Max Verstappen ambushes Hamilton: “I knew I only had one chance”
If the ‘Overtake of the Year’ is to be chosen at the end of 2026, this is a strong contender: Max Verstappen makes a move on Lewis Hamilton on lap 16 of the Hungarian Grand Prix – it was more of a surprise attack than a braked manoeuvre.
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Max Verstappen secured second place at the Hungarian Grand Prix, somewhat out of the blue. The Dutchman was not at all happy with his car, and starting from fifth on the grid at the Hungaroring is not a good position from which to get anywhere near the podium later on.
During the first wave of tyre changes, Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton had taken third place from Verstappen. Max had defended that position against Hamilton like a lion after the start, whilst the two McLarens were setting the pace at the front.
Ferrari brought Hamilton in a lap before Verstappen, allowing Lewis to overtake his rival strategically. There was joy at Ferrari. But it didn’t last long.
On lap 16, Verstappen attacked his old rival at Turn 1 from way behind; it wasn’t a braking manoeuvre, it was a surprise attack, and Hamilton was caught off guard.
After that, Verstappen held his position ahead of the Ferrari. That was one of the keys to Max’s eventual second place.
Verstappen after the race: “Our pace was decent, and I knew I wouldn’t get many chances like that. I spotted an opportunity and went for broke.”
Although Hamilton was able to fight back when he overtook Max on fresher tyres, the Ferrari strategy – to bring both cars in again under the virtual safety car for fresh tyres – didn’t pay off.
Following a penalty (for speeding in the pit lane), Hamilton finished fifth, whilst Max Verstappen took a brilliant second place behind the unbeatable Norris.
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