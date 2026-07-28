Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

David Coulthard on the blue-flag fiasco: “Are we in a nursery here?”

At the Hungarian Grand Prix, the electronically displayed blue flags (make way for overtaking!) failed to work at times. GP veteran David Coulthard finds the behaviour of the drivers and team in such circumstances outrageous.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

David Coulthard mit Kimi Antonelli
David Coulthard mit Kimi Antonelli
Foto: XPB
David Coulthard mit Kimi Antonelli
© XPB

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bizarre scenes at the traditional Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring: The blue flags displayed on the signal boards didn’t always work, so the hard-working marshals were called upon to wave these flags, and some drivers apparently forgot what blue means – watch out, a faster car is approaching! Let them past!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prime examples of the ensuing chaos: Sainz cut across Piastri’s path, resulting in a collision. And Bortoleto acted as if championship leader Antonelli wasn’t behind him.

But it wasn’t just the marshals who were called upon in this situation. Good communication between the command posts in the pits and the drivers was even more important than usual. And that’s where some of the engineers let the side down.

Mentioned in this article

David Coulthard couldn’t believe his eyes at what he was seeing. The 55-year-old Scot (246 Grands Prix, 13 wins, World Championship runner-up in 2001) criticised the situation on the Up to Speed podcast: “Are we in a nursery or on the first day of school? Because that’s exactly how some of the drivers behaved. After the race, some tried to excuse themselves by saying the electronic display wasn’t working. All I can say is – so what?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A racing driver – and indeed a race engineer – has to be top of their game when it comes to spatial awareness. They have to know what’s going on out on the track! And anyone who relies too much on screens and data should, for a change, actually look out at the track.”

“No, sorry, I won’t accept any of that. Admittedly, things can get a bit hectic in qualifying, and after a pit stop it’s not always easy to tell how a driver is lining up. But during a normal race, the engineers must be able to assess the gaps correctly and warn their drivers accordingly. Whether the electronic flags failed or not, that was simply inadequate.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    • All articles

    • All opinions

    • All topics of the week

    • All tech & innovation

    Editorial

    • Newsletter subscription

    • Our team

    • Contact

    Series

    • MotoGP

    • Formula 1

    • WorldSBK