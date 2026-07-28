World Champion Lando Norris (McLaren): How he rates his own performance
Formula 1 champion Lando Norris secured his first pole position of 2026 in Hungary, followed by his first win of the season. He gives himself a mid-season assessment during the summer break.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Formula 1 champion Lando Norris had already been on the podium in Miami (second) and Barcelona (third), but he has now made it to the top step: Victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, his 12th triumph in the premier class, his first since Brazil 2025 and his second at the Hungaroring 2025.
Time for the 2025 world champion to take stock of his season so far. The 26-year-old Englishman says: “I’m very happy with my performances. I think I’ve done a good job of making the most of our potential.”
In China, the McLarens broke down before the start; for the first time, no McLaren driver was able to take part in the Grand Prix. In Montreal, the gearbox gave out; in Monaco, Norris was let down by the Mercedes engine’s battery.
Otherwise, however: eight top-ten finishes, two seventh-place finishes, two fifth-place finishes, plus one fourth, one third, one second and now victory at the Hungaroring.
Currently fifth in the World Championship, he says: “I’m driving more consistently than I managed in the first half of the 2025 season, but unfortunately I’m not leading the World Championship. Of course I’d love to have a faster car to prove just how well I’m driving at the moment, but I simply don’t have one, and that’s just part of Formula 1.”
“As a team, we’re not at the same level as we were a year ago. Sure, we’ve achieved a few good results, but we’re simply not where we should be.”
“We’re disappointed by our lack of competitiveness and are working hard to put that right. We’re starting to see the first fruits of this work, as demonstrated by Oscar’s and my strong performance in Hungary, which was made possible by recent improvements to the car.”
“But that’s not enough. If we want to be regular contenders for victories again, we need to do even more.”
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox
Results Championship Standings