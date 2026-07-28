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World Champion Lando Norris (McLaren): How he rates his own performance

Formula 1 champion Lando Norris secured his first pole position of 2026 in Hungary, followed by his first win of the season. He gives himself a mid-season assessment during the summer break.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lando Norris nach seinem Sieg im Ungarn-GP
Lando Norris nach seinem Sieg im Ungarn-GP
Foto: XPB
Lando Norris nach seinem Sieg im Ungarn-GP
© XPB

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Formula 1 champion Lando Norris had already been on the podium in Miami (second) and Barcelona (third), but he has now made it to the top step: Victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, his 12th triumph in the premier class, his first since Brazil 2025 and his second at the Hungaroring 2025.

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Time for the 2025 world champion to take stock of his season so far. The 26-year-old Englishman says: “I’m very happy with my performances. I think I’ve done a good job of making the most of our potential.”

In China, the McLarens broke down before the start; for the first time, no McLaren driver was able to take part in the Grand Prix. In Montreal, the gearbox gave out; in Monaco, Norris was let down by the Mercedes engine’s battery.

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Otherwise, however: eight top-ten finishes, two seventh-place finishes, two fifth-place finishes, plus one fourth, one third, one second and now victory at the Hungaroring.

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Currently fifth in the World Championship, he says: “I’m driving more consistently than I managed in the first half of the 2025 season, but unfortunately I’m not leading the World Championship. Of course I’d love to have a faster car to prove just how well I’m driving at the moment, but I simply don’t have one, and that’s just part of Formula 1.”

“As a team, we’re not at the same level as we were a year ago. Sure, we’ve achieved a few good results, but we’re simply not where we should be.”

“We’re disappointed by our lack of competitiveness and are working hard to put that right. We’re starting to see the first fruits of this work, as demonstrated by Oscar’s and my strong performance in Hungary, which was made possible by recent improvements to the car.”

“But that’s not enough. If we want to be regular contenders for victories again, we need to do even more.”

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Results

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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