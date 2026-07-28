Penalty for George Russell looms ever closer: crack in the Mercedes engine block

George Russell’s luck has run out. At the thrilling, traditional Hungarian Grand Prix, the 28-year-old Englishman barely got off the line because the anti-stall system had kicked in – in itself a safety feature in the software designed to prevent the engine from stalling at low revs.

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This year’s winner of the Australian and Austrian Grand Prix had to fight his way back to the front with great difficulty, but after crossing the finish line, the next setback struck, as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed.

The Viennese said: “We had to change the engine in George’s car after Saturday’s qualifying because there was a loss of water pressure. Later, we saw that there was a crack in the engine block.”

Russell then contested the race with the fourth internal combustion engine permitted per season, bringing the current third-placed driver in the World Championship closer to a penalty.

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Wolff goes on to explain: “I’m not sure if we can repair it; the crack is quite significant.”

If Russell needs a fifth internal combustion engine, this will mean a ten-place grid penalty.

Russell after the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’m beyond disappointment, because if I kept letting myself be let down by everything that’s happening at the moment, I’d be disappointed every single day.”

“I have to stay positive. Another technical problem like this that completely ruined the race, but at least my pace was very strong. I’ll take the positives with me, but everything that’s happened this season so far is just unbelievable.”

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