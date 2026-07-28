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Penalty for George Russell looms ever closer: crack in the Mercedes engine block

Englishman George Russell finished the Hungarian Grand Prix in 7th place; he now trails championship leader Kimi Antonelli by 59 points. And now the Briton is also facing a penalty.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

George Russell kann's nicht fassen
George Russell kann's nicht fassen
Foto: XPB
George Russell kann's nicht fassen
© XPB

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George Russell’s luck has run out. At the thrilling, traditional Hungarian Grand Prix, the 28-year-old Englishman barely got off the line because the anti-stall system had kicked in – in itself a safety feature in the software designed to prevent the engine from stalling at low revs.

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This year’s winner of the Australian and Austrian Grand Prix had to fight his way back to the front with great difficulty, but after crossing the finish line, the next setback struck, as Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed.

The Viennese said: “We had to change the engine in George’s car after Saturday’s qualifying because there was a loss of water pressure. Later, we saw that there was a crack in the engine block.”

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Russell then contested the race with the fourth internal combustion engine permitted per season, bringing the current third-placed driver in the World Championship closer to a penalty.

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Wolff goes on to explain: “I’m not sure if we can repair it; the crack is quite significant.”

If Russell needs a fifth internal combustion engine, this will mean a ten-place grid penalty.

Russell after the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’m beyond disappointment, because if I kept letting myself be let down by everything that’s happening at the moment, I’d be disappointed every single day.”

“I have to stay positive. Another technical problem like this that completely ruined the race, but at least my pace was very strong. I’ll take the positives with me, but everything that’s happened this season so far is just unbelievable.”

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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