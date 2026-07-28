Five current MotoGP riders are losing their seats: what’s in store for them in 2027
They are multiple MotoGP winners, over 30 years old and have not enjoyed success for some time – for five regular riders, there are only two options after this season: move to the World Superbike Championship or retire.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
MotoGP is a tough business: anyone who fails to live up to expectations is likely to lose their seat sooner rather than later. The 2026–2027 season will see the biggest shake-up in years, with five of the 22 regular riders set to lose their places in the premier class. They have three things in common: they are all over 30 years old, multiple MotoGP winners, and were ranked in the bottom half of the World Championship standings at the summer break.
Overall, the most successful of the three is Maverick Viñales, with 10 MotoGP wins and 35 podium finishes for Suzuki, Yamaha and Aprilia. The 31-year-old finished third in the World Championship in 2017 and 2019, both times on a Yamaha. Due to injury, he has endured two very difficult years with KTM since 2025; the 22nd-placed rider in the World Championship is expected
Alex Rins (6 wins, 18 podium finishes) enjoyed his best MotoGP season in the Covid-19 year of 2020, when his Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir became World Champion and Alex finished third. With Suzuki’s withdrawal from MotoGP, Rins’s career went into decline; the 30-year-old has not managed to finish higher than 18th in the World Championship in the two years he has spent with Honda and the two and a half years with Yamaha; he is currently 19th. The curly-haired rider
Jack Miller made headlines
Jack Miller (31) made quite a few headlines when he
Brad Binder (30) has the best chance at BMW, having won twice in the premier class and finished on the podium eleven times. The South African is said to have the right riding style for Superbikes; for inexplicable reasons, he has struggled to find his form on the KTM RC16 this year, but as 13th in the World Championship, he is by far the best of the riders leaving MotoGP. Binder has been riding for the Austrian manufacturer in the top category since 2020 and has finished the World Championship in 11th, 6th, 6th, 4th, 5th and 11th place since then.
Bright prospects for Franky Morbidelli
Alongside Binder, Franco Morbidelli (31) also has a bright future ahead of him. The 2020 World Championship runner-up on a Yamaha has three wins and eight podium finishes to his name and is the leading candidate for the seat alongside Iker Lecuona in the Aruba Ducati SBK works team. The Roman rider has to make way at VR46 for the up-and-coming Superbike champion Nicolo Bulega;
The newcomers to MotoGP have also already been confirmed. Alongside Bulega at VR46 Ducati, they are Daniel Holgado (Gresini Ducati), David Alonso at Honda (expected to be with the LCR team), Izan Guevara at Pramac Yamaha and Senna Agius at Tech3 KTM.
2027 MotoGP line-up:
DUCATI:
Lenovo: Marc Márquez (E), Pedro Acosta (E)
VR46: Fermin Aldeguer (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)
Gresini: Daniel Holgado (E), Joan Mir (E)
APRILIA:
Aprilia Racing: Marco Bezzecchi (I), Pecco Bagnaia (I)
Trackhouse: Enea Bastianini (I), Raúl Fernández (E)
KTM:
Factory Racing: Alex Márquez (E), Fabio Di Giannantonio (I)
Tech3: Luca Marini (I), Senna Agius (AUS)
HONDA:
HRC: Fabio Quartararo (F), Moreira or Alonso
LCR: Johann Zarco (F), Moreira or Alonso
YAMAHA:
Factory Racing: Jorge Martin (E), Ai Ogura (J)
Pramac: Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR), Izan Guevara (E)
Riders’ names in bold = confirmed
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