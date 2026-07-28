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Red Bull Racing 2027: Team Principal Mekies praises Isack Hadjar – a logical decision

In the last seven Grands Prix, Red Bull Racing driver Isack Hadjar has finished in the top six every time. This has earned him high praise from RBR team principal Laurent Mekies. Hadjar will remain with the team in 2027.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Laurent Mekies und Isack Hadjar
Laurent Mekies und Isack Hadjar
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Laurent Mekies und Isack Hadjar
© Red Bull Content Pool

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The 21-year-old Frenchman Isack Hadjar is putting in one solid race after another for Red Bull Racing. In Belgium, he fought his way up from 21st on the grid to sixth place; “that was his best performance for us so far,” praised team principal Laurent Mekies.

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In Hungary, Hadjar finished sixth once again, continuing a fine run of form: since the Canadian Grand Prix, the Parisian has finished in the top six every time – sixth in Barcelona, Spielberg, Spa and Budapest; fifth in Montreal and Silverstone; and fourth in Monaco as his best result. This puts Hadjar in eighth place in the World Championship standings.

Mekies hasn’t gone that far as to confirm his compatriot for the 2027 season, but the team principal’s words suggest that Hadjar will stay on.

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Laurent Mekies says: “The fact that Isack can compete at the front is very good news for us, and it’s also good news for Max. We haven’t discussed the future yet, but everyone can see what a good job Hadjar is doing for us. So we’ll make the logical decision.”

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Since Sergio Pérez’s dip in form and following the disappointing performances of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, Hadjar has been Max Verstappen’s best team-mate.

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Results

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  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

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