Tragedy: Speedway star Egon Müller loses son Dirk (58) following illness

Egon Müller had to say goodbye to his son Dirk weeks ago; he passed away on 29 June 2026, as has only now come to light. “We tried to keep it a secret for as long as possible,” Egon Müller shared in an emotional post. “Unfortunately, I must now inform you that our only child, Dirk Müller, has passed away. A cruel illness took him from us. I tried to ease the pain by keeping myself busy with work, but found that it didn’t help much.”

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Dirk Müller was born on 12 December 1967 as the only son of Egon Müller and took to the racetrack at a young age, hoping to follow in his successful father’s footsteps. Following a serious accident in Scheeßel in July 1985, Dirk Müller lay in a coma for several days with severe head injuries. The prospect of a shared racing career between father and son came to nothing, and Dirk had to recover from the consequences of the crash.

“He was a lovely and bright child with the potential to go on to great things. Sadly, a crash in Scheeßel at the age of just 16 brought his career as a racing driver to an end,” Egon Müller continued, concluding his tribute with emotional words for his late son. “We will all miss you very much, dear Dirk. Rest in peace.”

As a final tribute, Egon Müller put together a final video featuring pictures and footage of his son.

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