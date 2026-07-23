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ZX Moto in the fast lane: Founder Zhang Xue proud of ‘Made in China’

As a new manufacturer, ZX Moto is battling for wins and podium places in its first year in the Supersport World Championship. Company founder Zhang Xue wants to fundamentally change China’s reputation.

Kay Hettich

By

Supersport-WC

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Valentin Debise ist das Aushängeschild von ZX Moto
Valentin Debise ist das Aushängeschild von ZX Moto
Foto: Gold & Goose
Valentin Debise ist das Aushängeschild von ZX Moto
© Gold & Goose

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The motorbike manufacturer ZX Moto has only been in existence since 2024. The abbreviation ‘ZX’ stands for the initials of the company’s founder, Zhang Xue, who had previously successfully established the Kove brand. ZX currently plays only a minor role in the market, but it is already a force to be reckoned with in racing: in its first year in the Supersport World Championship, Valentin Debise of the Evan Bros Racing works team has already won six races and is second in the championship.

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ZX Moto’s rapid rise commands respect, especially as even Honda is struggling to field a competitive bike in production-based motorsport. How was this possible?

“The motorbike industry has its limits. Let’s say those limits are at 100. Honda might be at 99.5, whilst we’re at 60 or 70. As we’re further away from those limits, we’re growing faster. We still have considerable room for improvement,” Xue explained to the Taiwanese website ettoday.net. “Our competitors want to outdo us, and we want to outdo them. It’s like in racing: we have to work harder, be more focused, invest more and use the right methods.”

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Xue speaks confidently of his goal to develop ZX Moto into one of the ten largest motorbike manufacturers within eight years. A new factory with a production capacity of 500,000 motorbikes is set to come on stream in 2027. The company’s global presence is expanding week by week – most recently in the United Kingdom. Its involvement in the Supersport World Championship also serves to demonstrate the quality of its products.

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“I have deliberately affixed stickers bearing the words ‘made in China’ to my motorbikes so that these three words are no longer associated with poor quality, but rather with excellence and professionalism,” revealed Xue. “I hope that in future we will be able to speak with pride about what ‘made in China’ means.”

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