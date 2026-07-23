DTM stars Arjun Maini and David Schumacher thrill the crowds in Ampfing

The German Karting Championship reached the halfway point of the season at the Schweppermannring in Ampfing. 135 drivers from 20 nations put on some thrilling races on the 1,063-metre-long circuit. Particular attention was drawn to the guest appearances of DTM driver Arjun Maini and DTM TV pundit David Schumacher (both from Arena E Team) in the OK-N class. Maini was impressed by how professionally karting has developed; he competed enthusiastically in the field and clearly enjoyed his race weekend. Schumacher also enjoyed his return to the roots of motorsport and met numerous familiar faces in the paddock. However, his race came to an end as early as the first lap following a collision.

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The guest appearances by Arjun Maini and David Schumacher were made possible by a new partnership between the Haupt Racing Team and the Arena E Sachsenring Junior Team.

DTM-Pilot Arjun Maini beeindruckt bei Kart-Comeback Foto: ADAC DTM-Pilot Arjun Maini beeindruckt bei Kart-Comeback © ADAC

The two motorsport professionals, along with all the participants, experienced changeable weather, particularly on Sunday. Following sunny and warm conditions on Friday and Saturday, a thunderstorm on Sunday morning provided some extra thrills. The Super Heats took place on a wet or drying track, whilst by the time the finals came around, the tarmac was completely dry again. Victories at the third of five DKM weekends went to Matej Preuss in the KZ2 class, Mikas Toro Lundsholm in the Mini class, Henri Möhring in the OK-N Junior class, Jakub Kamenik in the OK-N class and Marc Gerstenkorn in the KZ2 Cup. This meant three new faces stood on the top step of the podium.

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Guest driver Milosz Smuk (Gold Kart Racing Team) kicked off the weekend in the OK-N class with a fastest lap on his DKM debut. In the heats, the wins went to Emilio Bernd (Marcus Bernd) and Jakub Kamenik (Lanari Racing Team), who thus took the lead on Saturday evening. He continued his run of form on Sunday with a victory in the Super Heat. The Czech driver went into the final ahead of Smuk, Ben Goetz (Ebert Motorsport), Marius Bonconseil (Ebert Motorsport) and Semir Velija (Lanari Racing Team).

There, Kamenik took the lead right from the start and left no room for doubt thereafter. The Czech driver steadily extended his lead and controlled the race right to the finish. “It was my first time in Ampfing and I felt at home straight away. The track is brilliant and great fun to drive. The final went very well and securing a second consecutive victory feels fantastic,” said Kamenik, summing up his dominant performance in the final. Behind him, a close battle for the remaining podium places unfolded towards the end. Bonconseil held on to second place ahead of Nikolas Simic (Lanari Racing Team), whilst Smuk finished fourth, just behind them. Velija rounded off the top five.

David Schumacher kehrte nach 9 Jahren in die DKM zurück Foto: ADAC David Schumacher kehrte nach 9 Jahren in die DKM zurück © ADAC

The DTM guest drivers performed remarkably well in the highly competitive field. Maini started the final from 17th on the grid and fought his way up to 14th place. Schumacher was forced to retire from the race following a collision on the first lap. Both enjoyed their foray into karting and, at the same time, brought their experience to bear in their collaboration with the Arena E Team. “It’s brilliant to be competing in a professional karting series again. Working with the team is great fun. It’s brilliant to work alongside the young talents; they were able to give me a few tips after my first few laps,” said Maini, raving about the weekend in Ampfing. Schumacher added: “The karting circuit is like one big family. I’ve met so many people I know here and I’m delighted to be here. It’s not as easy on the track as it was nine years ago, but it’s still great fun. Our aim is to raise awareness and put karting a bit in the spotlight; this is where the talents of tomorrow are born.”

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