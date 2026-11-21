Peter Mücke is one of the most colourful figures to have emerged from German motor racing and someone who understands the profession from the inside, from a variety of perspectives, like few others. He grew up in the world of motor racing in the former GDR. After German reunification, he turned his passion into a business and is now the venerable figurehead of Mücke Motorsport, one of Germany’s most successful motor racing teams. On 21 November 2026, he will celebrate his 80th birthday.

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Peter Mücke was born in Berlin in 1946. His father was the GDR’s national motor racing coach, so cars quickly became a passion for him too, and he trained to become a master mechanic. This gave him a solid foundation to get actively involved in motor racing himself from 1973 onwards – the first year of the GDR’s self-imposed isolation from international motorsport – following a few years as a racing mechanic in the Mangelland region of the GDR.

Peter Mücke at his debut in a Wartburg

In the fledgling ‘Special Touring Car’ class for vehicles up to 1,300 cc, a GDR champion for cars with a roof was crowned for the first time that year. It was in this series that Peter Mücke made his debut in front of the public with his 353 Wartburg. He enjoyed immediate success with the runners-up title and remained among the frontrunners for years to come. After finishing third overall twice, in 1974 and 1975, he secured another runners-up title in 1976.

In 1977, he opted for a Yugoslavian Zastava (a licensed version of the Fiat 128, but with a modified rear end). From then on, he was considered virtually unbeatable in this car. The first circuit race of the year at the Sachsenring was abandoned following a fatal accident and was not restarted. In the remaining two circuit races at the Schleizer and Frohburger Dreieck, as well as a few hill climbs, he scored enough points to secure his first GDR championship. In 1978, 1980 and 1981, too, he was simply unbeatable.

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Autocross was Peter Mücke’s second passion

He then bid farewell to circuit racing on public roads and, after a year away from motorsport, embarked on his second career in autocross. In just his second season, he added another title to his collection. In total, the Berliner celebrated four GDR championships in the sport (1984, 1985, 1987 and 1988).

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When GDR motor sportsmen were once again allowed to travel more freely towards the end of the 1980s – and the relatively promising GDR autocross drivers were even occasionally sent to Western countries – Peter Mücke shifted his focus increasingly to the European Autocross Championship. To this day, he still speaks proudly of his self-built four-wheel-drive car, with which he finished second in Portugal in 1989 and ultimately came eighth overall. After German reunification, things went even better: he became European champion in 1992, 1993 and 1995!

Many future stars drove for Mücke Motorsport

Whilst Peter Mücke had previously combined the roles of driver and team principal – largely as an end in itself – he founded his own professional racing team in 1998. From Formula BMW through to Formula 3 and on to the DTM, Mücke Motorsport has made a name for itself with and for his son Stefan Mücke.

Many other well-known drivers have also taken their place behind the wheel of Mücke Motorsport’s cars. In the DTM, for example, Maro Engel, Ralf Schumacher, David Coulthard, Daniel Juncadella and Maximilian Götz. Via Formula 3, Markus Winkelhock, Christian Klien, Robert Kubica, Bruno Spengler, Sébastien Buemi, Marco Wittmann and Lucas Auer successfully navigated the junior ranks via Formula 3, whilst Sebastian Vettel, Sébastien Buemi, Philipp Eng, Christian Engelhardt, Sergio Pérez, Pascal Wehrlein and Thomas Preining did so via the ADAC Formula BMW. In some cases, their paths crossed either beforehand or again later on. Even Susi Wolff – then still known as Susi Stoddart – and Lando Norris competed for Mücke Motorsport.

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Even today, all this business acumen does not stop Peter Mücke from competing in classic car races whenever he can. Preferably in his incredibly powerful 1974 Ford Capri RS, or alternatively in the 2005 Mercedes C-Class – the year Mücke Motorsport made its debut in the DTM.