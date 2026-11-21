Even before the start of the race weekend in Las Vegas, Fernando Alonso knew that a particularly tough challenge awaited him in the gambling capital. This is because the power deficit of the Honda engine in his Aston Martin car is particularly noticeable on the long straight. So he was hardly surprised when qualifying on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit was effectively over after just the first sector.

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Alonso finished in 19th place, but he will start the 21st Grand Prix of the season from 18th on the grid, having benefited from grid penalties handed to his rivals. This did little to lift the two-time champion’s spirits, however; after getting out of the car, he remarked in his usual matter-of-fact manner: “It went exactly as we expected.”

“We knew that Monza and Vegas are the worst tracks for us because they have such long straights. And we lost about 2.5 to 3 seconds on them. In the corners, on the other hand, we were pretty much on the money, to be honest. In Q1, I was about 2.8 seconds off the fastest time at the end, and that more or less corresponds to our time loss on the straights,” calculated the 32-time Grand Prix winner.

However, he made it clear that the race in Las Vegas isn’t one of his favourites for more reasons than just that. When asked how much he loved racing in Las Vegas, he replied curtly: “Not particularly. To be honest, it’s quite a long way from Europe and it’s a long race. We were in Austin and Mexico two weeks ago, just two hours away. And then we travelled to Brazil and on to Europe. We’ve now come back here for 72 hours and will then head back to Europe because we’re racing in Qatar afterwards. So, yes, it doesn’t make sense to hold the race this weekend.”

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Driving along the Las Vegas Strip Circuit past the illuminated building facades is nice, he added in a conciliatory tone. “But we’ve all got different cars and it’s not really a race for us, but more of a demonstration run.”