Ahead of MotoGP Q2, in which the first four rows of the grid were decided, conditions at Portimão were changing by the minute. Whilst wet tyres were still required on a wet track during FP2 , a dry line had formed by the time Q1 began. The riders switched to slicks.

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Just how treacherous the conditions remained was demonstrated by Diogo Moreira’s violent highside at high speed, which caused a red flag. Just before his crash, the LCR Honda rider had set the fastest time of 1:40.612. Together with Ducati stand-in rider Iker Lecuona, he qualified for Q2.

Due to the interruption in Q1, Q2 began five minutes later than planned. By then, the track had almost completely dried out. On soft Michelin slicks, the riders were significantly faster from the outset than in Q1, clocking times in the low 1:38s.

Marc Marquez in the lead after the first attempt

After the first flying lap session, Marc Marquez (Ducati) topped the timesheets. However, the championship leader was only 0.060 seconds ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia), who still had to overtake Fabio di Giannantonio (VR46-Ducati) on his fastest lap. Pedro Acosta (KTM) initially slotted into third place.

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Marc Marquez brillierte im Q2 in Portimao Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez brillierte im Q2 in Portimao © Gold and Goose

After switching to their second set of tyres, several riders set the fastest sector times. Jorge Martin was on course for the fastest time after the first sector, but lost time as the lap progressed and initially settled in sixth place.

Marco Bezzecchi takes pole with a fabulous lap!

Marc Márquez improved his best time, but it lasted only a few seconds: Marco Bezzecchi countered with a record lap of 1:37.201.

Bezzecchi’s time remained unchallenged in the closing stages. The Italian secured pole position at Portimão and made up five points on Marc Márquez in the BMW M Award. The outcome of this special qualifying classification will therefore only be decided at the season finale in Valencia.

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Marquez pushed once more but was unable to improve his time. The championship leader was a clear 0.494 seconds behind Bezzecchi. Fabio di Giannantonio completes the front row, 0.622 seconds behind.

Erste Startreihe für Fabio Di Giannantonio Foto: Gold and Goose Erste Startreihe für Fabio Di Giannantonio © Gold and Goose

Jorge Martin only on the third row

Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse-Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini-Ducati) and Pedro Acosta (KTM) make up the second row. World Championship challenger Jorge Martin dropped back to seventh place and will therefore start both races at Portimão from the third row. Alongside him are Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini-Ducati) and Johann Zarco (LCR-Honda).

Brad Binder (KTM) finished Q2 in 10th place. Q1 leader Diogo Moreira (LCR-Honda) came 11th, whilst Ducati stand-in rider Iker Lecuona completes the fourth row of the grid.

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New start time for the MotoGP Sprint!

Following Q2, organisers announced that the MotoGP Sprint would be brought forward by half an hour due to the weather forecast. The start is now scheduled for 15:30 CET instead of 16:00 CET.