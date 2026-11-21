Changeable weather characterised qualifying on Saturday at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão. Whilst the track had dried out completely by Q2 of the MotoGP session , enabling record times to be set, rain set in once again during the Moto2 qualifying session. As a result, racing was temporarily halted during Q1.

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Adrian Huertas, Celestino Vietti, Angel Piqueras and Joe Roberts secured their places in Q2 during the first session. Conditions remained changeable there. Collin Veijer took the lead after the first flying lap with a time of 1:41.116 minutes.

Alonso Lopez followed closely behind in second place, whilst championship contender Izan Guevara was third. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez was initially only in seventh place. Despite further reports of rain, the pace remained high.

Senna Agius secures pole for IntactGP

With six minutes to go, IntactGP rider Senna Agius beat the fastest time set by his compatriot Veijer by one hundredth of a second. The future MotoGP rider took the lead with a time of 1:41.106 minutes.

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In the closing stages, the sector best times kept falling. Collin Veijer was the first rider to break the 1:41 mark, but had to relinquish the lead shortly afterwards to Daniel Holgado. Holgado’s lap of 1:40.645 was initially the new benchmark.

Izan Guevara took a big risk on his final attempt and moved up to second place, whilst his World Championship rival Manuel Gonzalez was unable to improve on his time. His IntactGP team-mate Senna Agius, however, launched a decisive counter-attack: the Australian completed the lap in 1:40.547 minutes and secured pole position with his final attempt.

Startplatz 2 für Dani Holgado Foto: Gold and Goose Startplatz 2 für Dani Holgado © Gold and Goose

Setback for the World Championship leader

Holgado and Guevara complete the front row. Veijer leads the second row ahead of Ivan Ortola and Daniel Munoz. Alex Escrig secured seventh on the grid for Forward and shares the third row with Filip Salac and Celestino Vietti.

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Championship leader Gonzalez could only manage 10th on the grid – meaning he will start the race three rows behind his title rival Guevara. Future MotoGP rider David Alonso also fell short of expectations, finishing Q2 in 15th place.

Der WM-Zweite Izan Guevara schaffte es in die erste Startreihe Foto: Seidenglanz Der WM-Zweite Izan Guevara schaffte es in die erste Startreihe © Seidenglanz

The 21-lap Moto2 race at Portimão will start on Sunday at 12.15 pm CET.