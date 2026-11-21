Half an hour earlier than usual, the battle for the best starting positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix got underway in Portugal. A bad-weather warning for the afternoon had prompted the organisers to tighten up the schedule.

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The decisive qualifying session for the smallest engine capacity class was bolstered by the four successful youngsters from Q1: CIP rider Adrian Cruces, his team-mate Scott Ogden, Honda Asia rookie Zen Mitani and Ruche Moodley.

Under grey skies, but on dry tarmac, the decisive 15 minutes got underway. Qualifying specialist David Almansa led the riders around the circuit – a large group tried to capitalise on the Inact rider’s pace right from the start of Q2. However, the first benchmark time of 1:47.1 minutes came from KTM Ajo rider Brian Uriarte, who was out on his own on the almost 4.6 km-long circuit.

Brian Uriarte brillierte mit Startplatz 2 Foto: Gold and Goose Brian Uriarte brillierte mit Startplatz 2 © Gold and Goose

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Shortly afterwards, the World Championship frontrunners took centre stage: 1:46.3 minutes for Maximo Quiles, 1:46.5 minutes for David Almansa. The Inact rider still had more in the tank. With the first lap in the 1:45s, David Almansa managed to turn the tyre order on its head. The outstanding duo were followed by Muñoz, Cruces, Uriarte and World Championship third-placed rider Álvaro Carpe.

It was not until six minutes before the chequered flag that David Almansa pulled into the Intact pit for a fresh rear tyre. The weather held as the final attacks on the small 250s were launched in the last three minutes. Alvaro Carpe (KTM-Ajo) moved up to fourth place. Aussie Kelso was even quicker and briefly displaced Maximo Quiles from the front row. Then Uriarte and David Muñoz pushed their way into second and third place. Quiles had thus dropped from P2 to seventh. Outstanding – David Almansa. The Intact GP frontrunner made a huge statement in his final lap. The number 22 cemented pole position with a record lap: 1:45.652 mins.

The qualifying session in the Algarve proved disappointing for the Austrian Leo Rammerstorfer. Riding the Honda of Paolo Simoncelli’s Italian SIC58 team, the rookie from the Mühlviertel region could only manage the last spot on the grid.

Moto3-Champion Quiles holte in Portimao Startplatz 7 Foto: Gold and Goose Moto3-Champion Quiles holte in Portimao Startplatz 7 © Gold and Goose

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