Lando Norris: “I don’t think Max would do that”
The row that flared up between Max Verstappen and George Russell in Qatar is continuing in Abu Dhabi. McLaren star Lando Norris was asked about it. And he emphasises: “Max is just expressing his opinion.”
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
The accusations levelled at each other by Max Verstappen and George Russell are serious. The four-time world champion was seething with rage after he and the Mercedes driver were summoned before the stewards because he had been driving at a snail’s pace along the racing line when Russell came roaring past. The Briton wasn’t on a flying lap himself, but was travelling at such speed that he had to swerve over the kerbs.
After the qualifying session, which Verstappen won, Russell still congratulated the Red Bull Racing driver on securing pole position. Later, before the race stewards, he argued against the four-time champion, who was subsequently handed a one-place grid penalty – and thus had to hand pole position over to Russell.
Verstappen was annoyed by the Mercedes driver’s behaviour and emphasised: “I’ve lost all respect for him.” Russell hit back in the paddock, accusing the 63-time Grand Prix winner of being a bully who has been “intimidating people for years”. Verstappen, in turn, responded by saying that Russell was someone who stabbed others in the back and was a liar and a loser.
The feuding pair thus provided plenty of talking points and, accordingly, plenty of headlines – much to the delight of Lando Norris, who told his colleagues at “Sky Sports F1”: “I hope the dust doesn’t settle. I hope they carry on arguing, because it’s great fun to watch. But it depends. Every driver has their own way of handling things.”
“And I don’t think Max is trying to intimidate anyone. In his view, he’s simply telling the truth. And often he just calls a spade a spade, and these days people don’t want to hear the truth. But he’s honest and says what he thinks. That’s perfectly fine by me. Sometimes I agree with him, sometimes I don’t. That’s just how life is. And then you just move on. I have a lot of respect for Max, and I have a lot of respect for George too. But I don’t mind if they no longer respect each other.”
Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit
01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31:05.323 h
02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +6.031 sec
03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +6.819
04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +14.104
05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +16.782
06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +17.476
07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +19.867
08. Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Sauber, +25.360
09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +32.177
10. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +35.762
11. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Sauber, +50.243
12. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +56.122
13. Yuki Tsunoda (J), Racing Bulls, +1:01.100 min
14. Liam Lawson (NZ), Racing Bulls, +1:02.656
15. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1 lap
Out
Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, spun
Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, powertrain failure
Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision damage
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, crash
Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, crash
Championship standings (after 23 of 24 Grands Prix and 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
1. Verstappen 429 points
02. Norris 349
03. Leclerc 341
04. Piastri 291
05. Sainz 272
06. Russell 235
07. Hamilton 211
08. Pérez 152
09. Alonso 68
10. Hülkenberg 37
11. Gasly 36
12. Tsunoda 30
13. Stroll 24
14. Ocon 23
15. Magnussen 16
16. Albon 12
17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12
18. Oliver Bearman (GB) 7
19. Colapinto 5
20. Zhou 4
21. Lawson 4
22. Bottas 0
23. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0
Constructors’ Championship
1st. McLaren 640 points
02. Ferrari 619
03. Red Bull Racing 581
4th. Mercedes 446
05. Aston Martin 92
06. Alpine 59
07. Haas 54
08. Racing Bulls 46
09. Williams 17
10. Sauber 0
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