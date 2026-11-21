The accusations levelled at each other by Max Verstappen and George Russell are serious. The four-time world champion was seething with rage after he and the Mercedes driver were summoned before the stewards because he had been driving at a snail’s pace along the racing line when Russell came roaring past. The Briton wasn’t on a flying lap himself, but was travelling at such speed that he had to swerve over the kerbs.

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After the qualifying session, which Verstappen won, Russell still congratulated the Red Bull Racing driver on securing pole position. Later, before the race stewards, he argued against the four-time champion, who was subsequently handed a one-place grid penalty – and thus had to hand pole position over to Russell.

Verstappen was annoyed by the Mercedes driver’s behaviour and emphasised: “I’ve lost all respect for him.” Russell hit back in the paddock, accusing the 63-time Grand Prix winner of being a bully who has been “intimidating people for years”. Verstappen, in turn, responded by saying that Russell was someone who stabbed others in the back and was a liar and a loser.

The feuding pair thus provided plenty of talking points and, accordingly, plenty of headlines – much to the delight of Lando Norris, who told his colleagues at “Sky Sports F1”: “I hope the dust doesn’t settle. I hope they carry on arguing, because it’s great fun to watch. But it depends. Every driver has their own way of handling things.”

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“And I don’t think Max is trying to intimidate anyone. In his view, he’s simply telling the truth. And often he just calls a spade a spade, and these days people don’t want to hear the truth. But he’s honest and says what he thinks. That’s perfectly fine by me. Sometimes I agree with him, sometimes I don’t. That’s just how life is. And then you just move on. I have a lot of respect for Max, and I have a lot of respect for George too. But I don’t mind if they no longer respect each other.”

Qatar Grand Prix, Losail International Circuit

01. Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:31:05.323 h

02. Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +6.031 sec

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03. Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +6.819

04. George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +14.104

05. Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +16.782

06. Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +17.476

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07. Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +19.867

08. Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Sauber, +25.360

09. Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +32.177

10. Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +35.762

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11. Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Sauber, +50.243

12. Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +56.122

13. Yuki Tsunoda (J), Racing Bulls, +1:01.100 min

14. Liam Lawson (NZ), Racing Bulls, +1:02.656

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15. Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1 lap

Out

Nico Hülkenberg (GER), Haas, spun

Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, powertrain failure

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Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, collision damage

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, crash

Franco Colapinto (RA), Williams, crash

Championship standings (after 23 of 24 Grands Prix and 6 of 6 sprints)

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Drivers

1. Verstappen 429 points

02. Norris 349

03. Leclerc 341

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04. Piastri 291

05. Sainz 272

06. Russell 235

07. Hamilton 211

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08. Pérez 152

09. Alonso 68

10. Hülkenberg 37

11. Gasly 36

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12. Tsunoda 30

13. Stroll 24

14. Ocon 23

15. Magnussen 16

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16. Albon 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12

18. Oliver Bearman (GB) 7

19. Colapinto 5

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20. Zhou 4

21. Lawson 4

22. Bottas 0

23. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0

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Constructors’ Championship

1st. McLaren 640 points

02. Ferrari 619

03. Red Bull Racing 581

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4th. Mercedes 446

05. Aston Martin 92

06. Alpine 59

07. Haas 54

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08. Racing Bulls 46

09. Williams 17

10. Sauber 0