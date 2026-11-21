“You can look forward to a good race,” emphasised Laurent Mekies in an interview with ‘F1TV’ when, following qualifying in Las Vegas, he was asked about the fact that his protégé Max Verstappen and his Mercedes rival, of all people, would be starting from the front row. The pair, who have clashed in the past, had already got in each other’s way during the third free practice session.

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“We don’t dwell too much on the past,” the Red Bull Racing team principal said, brushing aside questions about the two Grand Prix stars’ previous verbal spats. “But this circuit has long straights where slipstream plays a significant role. That’s why we’ll see a good race with plenty of battling,” he predicted once again.

Mekies explains: This will be a key factor for success in Las Vegas

The Frenchman is certain that one particular factor will determine success or failure: “The big question is how to manage the tyres and how to get them into the right operating window.”

Looking ahead to qualifying, in which Verstappen finished second fastest whilst his team-mate Isack Hadjar set the fifth-fastest lap, the engineer also summed up: “It’s hard to say whether things could have gone much better. We’ll be starting from first and fourth on the grid, and I think the most important thing is that our car is performing much better than it did in the third practice session. Once again, credit is due to the whole team here on site and at the factory in Milton Keynes. They’ve taken big risks and implemented extensive changes to achieve this.”

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Laurent Mekies: High praise for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar

“Max and Isack did a very good job; they were very strong and put in a solid performance lap after lap. In this final practice session, you had to get everything right to make the most of the slipstream,” explained Mekies.

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And the team principal also gave the drivers a positive interim assessment: “Things went very well with Max too; he benefited from it on a few crucial laps. Isack was also very strong and fast, but unfortunately he was in the lead when he made his final attempt. That resulted in the fifth-fastest lap, which we’re happy to accept. I think we’ll be in the mix, and we’re now focusing entirely on the race and on getting the tyres into the right temperature window. That will probably be one of the biggest challenges.”