George Russell and Max Verstappen are certainly never going to be friends in this lifetime. One need only recall the war of words the two F1 stars exchanged in 2024 following the Qatar qualifying session. On that occasion, the Red Bull Racing star was handed a grid penalty because the Mercedes driver had complained at length to the stewards following a harmless incident on the track. This cost Verstappen pole position, which he had to hand over to Russell of all people.

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Verstappen subsequently complained loudly to the race stewards about the Briton’s behaviour. And Russell responded by accusing the Dutchman of intimidating other drivers for years. He wouldn’t put up with it, the Mercedes driver made clear at the time.

The 28-year-old’s complaints in Las Vegas are very similar. Verstappen and Russell had another unpleasant encounter – during the third free practice session, an incident occurred between the two that once again required the race stewards to intervene. This time, Verstappen was merely given a warning. What had happened? The pair came too close to each other in Turn 14 during the third free practice session, after Verstappen had overtaken Russell.

George Russell: Not keen on a direct confrontation

Our colleagues at ‘Sky Italia’ asked Russell what he thought of the lenient penalty handed to Verstappen, and the Mercedes driver explained: “I think the warning is fine. There’s no rule that says you’re not allowed to overtake someone who’s starting their fast lap.”

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At the same time, the eight-time Grand Prix winner ranted: “But when you do that, you’re just being a pain in the neck to that person. And he does it week in, week out with lots of drivers – and everyone just puts up with it. I’m not just going to put up with someone taking the mickey out of me like that and then acting as if he’s bigger and better than everyone else. Someone’s got to stand up to him.”

At the official FIA press conference, which both Verstappen and Russell were required to attend, the latter was noticeably more reticent – he was clearly not looking for a direct confrontation. When asked whether there had been any confusion, he waved the question away: “Nothing is unclear; I mean, it was pretty clear, I think.” His rival, too, had no desire to talk about the incident. “Nothing happened,” was the brief statement from the 74-time Grand Prix winner, who will start from pole following Kimi Antonelli’s grid penalty (engine penalty). Russell will line up alongside him on the front row.