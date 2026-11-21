It was anything but a typical MotoGP Sprint on the circuit that hosted the format for the first time in 2023. The tension was palpable as MotoGP icon Marc Marquez faced his second chance to clinch his eighth title in the premier class. The Ducati factory rider needed 14 World Championship points ahead of the first race in the Algarve. Even a victory would have secured the title early for ‘MM93’. Marquez had to keep a close eye on his rival Jorge Martin. As long as the Aprilia rider finished two places behind ‘MM93’, even an eighth-place finish would have been enough for the favourite from Bologna to kick off the World Championship celebrations as early as Sprint Saturday.

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The starting position from Marquez’s perspective – perfect. Only Marco Bezzecchi was faster in the dry Q2, but with second place and Jorge Martin in seventh – and thus only on row three – everything was set for the 33-year-old’s greatest career success.

The changeable weather added further drama. On Saturday, the infamous circuit was sprinkled with rain at times, more so at others. Due to a severe weather warning, the organisers had decided to bring forward the potentially decisive sprint race by half an hour. The air temperature was shown as 18 degrees as the 22 riders in the premier class prepared for the short 12-lap race. The track was dry, but dark clouds were gathering over the Autodromo.

Alongside Bezzecchi and Marquez, VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio had secured a place on the front row. Three riders started the sprint from the second row: Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez (Ducati) and KTM rider Pedro Acosta. Behind them were Jorge Martin, youngster Aldeguer and veteran Johann Zarco.

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The big question as the field headed out for the warm-up lap at 2.30 pm local time was: how much risk would Marc Marquez take to secure his tenth title on Saturday and thus surpass Italy’s icon, Valentino Rossi?

Pole-Setter Marco Bezzecchi führte nach dem Start Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Pole-Setter Marco Bezzecchi führte nach dem Start © Gold and Goose Photography

Marco Bezzecchi got off to a perfect start and turned in ahead of Raul Fernandez and Marc Marquez. Jorge Martin initially made up two places, but was pushed back again in the opening corners. Meanwhile, Di Giannantonio was pushing for third place.

On lap 3, Martin had overtaken Acosta again, whilst Bezzecchi and Fernandez pulled away at the front. At the same time, white flags were waved; there was moisture in the air as the riders had the chance to swap bikes. The Aprilia riders had quickly built up a one-second lead, with a group behind them comprising Marc Marquez, Alex, Di Giannantonio, Acosta and Martin. In this scenario, the World Championship title was decided in favour of Red.

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In lap 4, more raindrops could be seen on the camera lenses, but all the riders remained on the track. Then Diogo Moreira was forced to retire his LCR Honda due to a mechanical failure; Fermin Aldeguer also encountered problems and headed for the pits with technical issues.

As the race continued into lap 6, everything was still going Marc Marquez’s way. The Spaniard was holding on to third place, whilst Martin was stuck in seventh. Martin could see Marquez a good second ahead of him, but was unable to make up any ground. At the very front, Marco Bezzecchi had pulled a second clear of Fernández; the Italian was in a league of his own.

Behind Fernández, Marc Márquez kept a tight grip on his lead, with his brother Alex hot on his heels. But things got exciting on lap 8. Following a mistake by Di Giannantonio, Martin moved up to sixth place and closed in on Acosta. In the same lap, the field also lost Johann Zarco, as the Frenchman crashed in Turn 11 whilst running eighth. Binder also flew off his KTM.

Raul Fernandez (2.) kam 8,4 sec hinter Marco Bezzecchi ins Ziel Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Raul Fernandez (2.) kam 8,4 sec hinter Marco Bezzecchi ins Ziel © Gold and Goose Photography

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With three laps to go, Bezzecchi was still clearly in the lead. Martin was desperately trying to catch Acosta. Gaining one more position would have kept the title race alive. Marc Marquez secured third place ahead of Alex.

Then came the massive drama for Ducati: Marc Marquez crashed! With less than ten kilometres to go before the world title, number 93 rode his Ducati off the track at Turn 7. It was all over for Saturday’s big world championship party! The seven-time MotoGP world champion had done everything right – and yet he misjudged the track conditions. A slight damp patch – the crazy MotoGP season had added yet another chapter, and the mood in the Marquez fan stand at Turn 7 plummeted.

Marc Marquez besiegte sich selbst Foto: Gold and Goose Marc Marquez besiegte sich selbst © Gold and Goose

Marco Bezzecchi kept his nerve as the rain set in – ‘Bez’ crossed the line as the winner – and remains in contention for the World Championship title. Raul Fernandez celebrated second place ahead of Alex Marquez, Acosta and Jorge Martin in fifth. This means three riders still have a chance of winning the 2026 World Championship title.

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Alex Marquez (3.) erbte durch den Sturz von Bruder Marc ein Sprint-Podium Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Alex Marquez (3.) erbte durch den Sturz von Bruder Marc ein Sprint-Podium © Gold and Goose Photography

Instead of the big World Championship party in red, the celebrations were once again centred on the Aprilia camp. With first and fifth places, Aprilia Racing is the 2026 Team World Champion. With Ogura in sixth place in the Sprint, all four RS-GP bikes finished in the top six. In the Constructors’ Championship, things are even more exciting ahead of the GP – Aprilia have closed the gap to three points.

In the final two laps, under difficult conditions, Di Giannantonio dropped back to seventh place, whilst Fabio II, Quartararo, finished eighth. Ironically, the final World Championship point went to Ducati-Lenovo reserve rider Iker Lecuona.