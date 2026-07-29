WEC Hypercar: Peugeot tests 2027 version of the 9X8

There are currently eight manufacturers competing in the FIA WEC’s Hypercar class. McLaren and Ford will also be joining the fray in 2027. To ensure they are ready for the new season, a number of manufacturers currently have development programmes underway. Ferrari, for example, tested a revised version of the 499P at Monza this week . Peugeot was also out on the track with a new version of the 9X8 – at Le Castellet.

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The French manufacturer has even released a photo showing the front of the 2027 9X8 from the side. It is clear from this that the car appears to have a completely different aerodynamic philosophy to the 9X8 currently in competition. The new car is still built to LMH regulations, but visually it is more reminiscent of an LMDh.

“The intense competition at World Championship level reinforces our determination to continuously develop. Our goal is clear: to establish the 9X8 permanently amongst the frontrunners,” said Emmanuel Esnault (Team Principal, Team Peugeot TotalEnergies). “With an eye on 2027, the team is taking the next step in its development, adopting a revised approach to performance, efficiency and design. This work represents a crucial milestone in preparing for the next chapter in the history of the Peugeot 9X8 and in continuing Peugeot’s legacy in endurance racing.”

Peugeot entered the FIA WEC in the 2022 season. The 9X8 initially had a rather unusual design and, for example, did not feature a rear wing. However, major sporting successes failed to materialise – and so a revised version made its debut in 2024, which, whilst featuring a rear wing, still bore a strong resemblance to the original version. Now, an even bigger step is set to be taken for 2027.

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