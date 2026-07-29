Moto3 dominator Quiles: What surprises him most about Marc Marquez

Some people say that without the help you received back then, you might have had to give up racing. Is that an exaggeration?

I wouldn’t go that far, but it’s true that this help was crucial. Racing costs a great deal of money, and there comes a point where families – no matter how hard they try – reach their limits.

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Did you reach that point at home too?

Yes. We’re a perfectly normal family. My parents always did everything they could to ensure I could race, but this sport is very demanding financially, and you can’t manage it all on your own.

When did the situation change?

When we met Juanan (Conesa). It was almost by chance. We got talking, a friendship developed, and bit by bit he decided to support me so that I could continue competing.

What did that mean to you?

A great deal. He and his family believed in me right from the start. Not only did they help me financially, but they also made me feel that they truly believed in what I was trying to achieve.

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Did Gas Racing come out of that relationship?

Yes. A team was set up to compete in the Spanish Championship, and I was lucky enough to be part of it right from the start. Those were very important years for my development.

How long did they support you?

From around 2019, when we first met, until very recently. Thanks to them, I was able to keep developing until I reached the World Championship.

Are you still in touch with them?

Yes, of course. Ultimately, a relationship develops that goes far beyond motor racing.

Does your sister often come along to races?

Yes. She’s focusing on her studies, but whenever she can, she’s there. She really likes motorbikes and enjoys coming along with me.

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And your parents?

These days, they prefer to take it easy a bit. They’ve been following all the races for many years and need to switch off every now and then.

Is there anything you don’t like about the World Championship?

Answer: To be honest, I really enjoy everything to do with the races. I find it hard to think of anything negative.

Not even the travelling or the pressure?

No. What perhaps hurts me the most is arriving at a circuit and seeing only a few spectators in the stands. When you’re met with a subdued atmosphere, as was the case in Hungary this year, it makes you feel a bit sad. Racing in front of packed grandstands completely changes the atmosphere. You can really feel the support from the crowd, and that makes the whole experience something very special.

What do you do when your work at the circuit is over?

I usually stay with the team. I go to the physiotherapist to recover, do a few laps around the paddock and spend time with the mechanics. After all, we spend many hours together – and they’re the ones you share a laugh with.

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So now – everyone’s asking you about Marc Márquez. What have you really learnt from working alongside him?

A great deal. You learn simply by watching how he works. You see how he prepares for a Grand Prix, how he analyses every detail and how he interacts with the team. These are things you don’t always notice from the outside.

Does he give advice?

Yes, when he thinks it’s appropriate. But he’s not the sort of person who’s constantly telling you what to do. If he sees that he can help you with something, he does so very, very naturally.

What has surprised you most about him?

His ability to never be satisfied with what he’s achieved. Even though he’s already won so much, he carries on working as if he still has everything to prove.

Is that infectious?

Yes. When you see someone with that attitude, you realise that talent alone isn’t enough to make it to the very top. You have to work hard every day.

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Have you ever felt any particular pressure because you’re part of a project?

No. I deal with it quite normally. Ultimately, it still comes down to doing my job well every weekend.

Looking back, what has changed the most for you since you joined the World Championship?

It’s the experience. You learn something new at every race. I now understand much better how to organise a race weekend and how to deal with certain high-pressure situations.

Do you feel like a different rider to the one you were a year ago?

Yes. More complete. Not just in terms of speed, but also in the way I understand the races.

Seltener Ausrutscher des WM-Dominators Foto: Gold and Goose Seltener Ausrutscher des WM-Dominators © Gold and Goose

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Where do you think you can still improve?

In everything. I think a rider never stops learning. There are always little things you can do better.

Everyone’s talking about your future. Do you think about it too?

Of courseyou thinkabout it, but I try not to let it take over. If you do well on the track, the opportunities will come of their own accord.

Do you set yourself long-term goals?

I prefer to focus on the next practice session and the next race. If you look too far into the future, you run the risk of losing sight of what’s important.

You give the impression that you have a very clear path ahead of you...

I try to keep both feet firmly on the ground. I’ve had some great successes, but compared to what I want to achieve, I haven’t proved anything yet.

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What’s the greatest strength you value in yourself?

That I’m never satisfied with what I’ve achieved.

And your biggest weakness?

Probably exactly that. I always think I can do even better.