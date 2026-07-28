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Guillem Farres’ future at Triumph: rumours dispelled

MX2 World Championship leader Guillem Farres is set to move up to MXGP in 2027. Rumours of negotiations with Kawasaki were circulating in the paddock, but as things stand, Farres looks set to continue with Triumph.

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

Motocross-WC MXGPMotocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Guillem Farres führt die MX2-WM an
Guillem Farres führt die MX2-WM an
Foto: Triumph
Guillem Farres führt die MX2-WM an
© Triumph

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Spanish Triumph works rider Guillem Farres is currently the most sought-after figure in the transfer merry-go-round. Several factors are fuelling the buzz surrounding Farres:

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Three reasons why Guillem Farres is currently the most sought-after rider


Firstly: The Spaniard is already 23 years old and, according to the regulations, must move up to MXGP next year.

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Secondly: Romain Febvre is moving from Kawasaki to Ducati in 2027. Although KRT has two hot prospects in MX2 in Valin and Garcia, it lacks a spearhead in MXGP. Pauls Jonass cannot fill the gap. Rumours were circulating in the paddock that Farres is negotiating an MXGP contract with Kawasaki to fill the vacancy left by Febvre.

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Thirdly: Farres has won four Grands Prix in a row, taken the red plate from the championship leader and, at the moment, looks unbeatable in the MX2 class. It remains to be seen how he will fare this coming weekend on the sandy track at Lommel. Sand wasn’t really his thing in the past, but things change. Farres is on course for the title, and that makes him an attractive prospect for all the teams.

Triumph’s MXGP works programme

A team change would make no sense for either Farres or the team. Triumph’s entry into MXGP as a factory team is long overdue. In the US, the project with Mikkel Haarup is already underway, and it was designed from the outset so that the Dane would return to the World Championship as soon as the factory programme in MXGP begins. What could make more sense from Triumph’s perspective than keeping an MX2 champion in the team? And the same applies to the rider, in keeping with the saying ‘never change a winning team’. It’s quite possible that the rumours about Kawasaki were deliberately leaked to improve Farres’s negotiating position once again just before the contract was finalised – in other words, to increase his salary. Perhaps the talks did even take place, but at the moment things are moving in only one direction: Triumph is entering the MXGP with Guillem Farres. The question remains as to who Kawasaki can find to replace Febvre. As things stand, this is unlikely to be an easy task.

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Championship Standings

Full standings

  1. Fahrer

  2. Konstrukteure

2026

2025

2024

2023

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

615

2

Placeholder - Racer

Lucas Coenen

566

3

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

541

4

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

489

5

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

414

6

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

411

7

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

408

8

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

367

9

Kay De Wolf

Kay de Wolf

292

10

Pauls Jonass

Pauls Jonass

273

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    25.–26.07.2026
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    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
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  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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