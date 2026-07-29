ILN sharply criticises planned ADAC 24h Nürburgring Series

The Nürburgring Endurance Racing Association has rejected the additional 24 Hours of Nürburgring series planned for the coming season . A second series of endurance races on the Nordschleife, held in parallel with the existing Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS), would ultimately weaken the position of all those involved. Consequently, this could significantly reduce the number of high-calibre endurance races on the Eifel circuit. Furthermore, the ILN believes that the launch of the 24h Nürburgring Series, already planned for 2027, is being introduced at too short notice and comes at the expense of planning certainty for the teams and participants.

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“As was the case in 2023 during the dispute over the Nürburgring Endurance Series – which ultimately failed – the following still applies: Two racing series competing in parallel for the limited dates on the Nürburgring Nordschleife make no sense from the perspective of the teams and participants – in other words, the customers,” emphasises Martin Rosorius, Chairman of the Nürburgring Endurance Interest Group. “Motorsport only works when we work together! We therefore appeal once again to all parties involved: sort out your differences and finally pull together to find an economically sound and long-term viable solution for endurance racing on the Nordschleife. This also means that the ADAC and its three participating regional clubs must adopt a unified stance.”

The aim of constructive discussions between the individual organisers, the Nürburgring and the ILN – as the representative of the teams and participants – must be to find a viable future for endurance racing on this historic circuit. This also involves bringing an end to the long-standing legal dispute between the circuit operator and the VLN as organiser of the NLS. “Looking ahead, the ILN would like to see clear organisational structures and designated points of contact for all endurance races at the Nürburgring,” said Rosorius. “We remain at the disposal of all parties involved to find constructive solutions, drawing on the combined expertise of the ILN’s members. Planning certainty is of the utmost importance to our teams. We will therefore only consider changes from 2028 onwards.”

Significantly rising spectator numbers at the 24-hour race and also at the NLS rounds underline that the global boom currently enjoyed by motorsport is also boosting endurance racing at the Nürburgring. The major investments being made by the circuit operator – for example, to drive forward the digitalisation and modernisation of the historic circuit – are fuelling this positive development. “We must now capitalise on this potential and utilise the available resources to further develop endurance racing on the Nordschleife,” emphasises Rosorius. “However, parochialism amongst the racing series and infighting stand in the way of this and jeopardise the VLN’s nearly 50-year-old tradition, which, in the ILN’s view, is worth continuing.”

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