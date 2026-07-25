Weiter zum Inhalt
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home

  2. /

  3. Formula racing

  4. /

  5. Formula 1

  6. /

  7. News

Advertisement

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/3rd): “I did a poor job”

Charles Leclerc secured third on the grid in an entertaining final practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, behind Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. The Monegasque driver is hard on himself.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Charles Leclerc im Ferrari
Charles Leclerc im Ferrari
Foto: Ferrari
Charles Leclerc im Ferrari
© Ferrari

Mentioned in this article

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who would have thought it? Only three of the last twelve Hungarian Grand Prix winners started from pole position – Sebastian Vettel in 2017, and Lewis Hamilton in 2018 and 2020. Over the same period, three drivers won from P2: Lewis Hamilton in 2016, Max Verstappen in 2023 and Oscar Piastri in 2024. So, in twelve years of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the winner has only started from the front row once in every two races!

Advertisement

Advertisement

That may be some small consolation and a motivational boost for Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc, who finished the thrilling Hungarian qualifying session in P3, behind Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. As always at the Hungaroring, the gaps were tight.

Leclerc was chasing his first pole here in exactly a year; it would have been his second at the Hungaroring since 2025. But it was not to be. Charles said: “The wind changed today, and I did a poor job of anticipating what that would mean for the balance with the set-up.”

Mentioned in this article

“The car didn’t feel as good as it did in the third practice session, and things didn’t quite go to plan in qualifying. In Q2, I was unlucky with the yellow flag on the final section of the track; I always felt I was playing catch-up, and Lewis was simply the faster man today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The driving feel wasn’t perfect. I needed two sets of fresh tyres in Q2. I’m losing too much time to Lewis and Lando at Turns 1 and 12; we’ll need to take a closer look at that. When the gaps are so small, you really have to maximise your performance, and I didn’t manage to do that today.”

“I’m optimistic about the race, as things went well on Friday. But that doesn’t automatically guarantee me a good Grand Prix. It seems the others have taken a significant step forward, so I’m expecting a lot of competition.”

Seen already?

Newsletter

Motorsports news directly into your inbox

Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox

Read more

Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

All Formula 1 events
  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  • Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

Formula racing News

All news

Newest articles

All articles

    Speedweek.com – The best motorsport on the web

    The latest news around the clock, analyzed and commented on by experts, with exclusive behind-the-scenes insights. Here, fans write for fans.

    Reports

    Editorial

    Series