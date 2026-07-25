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Jeffrey Herlings (HRC) wins qualifying race; Lucas Coenen retires again

Dutch HRC works rider Jeffrey Herlings won the MXGP qualifying race for the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Loket. This reduced his deficit to the top of the World Championship standings to one point.

Thoralf Abgarjan

By

Motocross-WC MXGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings
Foto: Thoralf Abgarjan
Jeffrey Herlings
© Thoralf Abgarjan

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Saturday’s race at the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Loket: HRC factory rider Jeffrey Herlings set the fastest lap time in qualifying and started the qualifying race from pole position. World Championship leader Lucas Coenen continues to struggle with an injury to his right foot, which he sustained a week ago in the qualifying race at Foxhills. The Belgian World Championship leader finished the qualifying session in 12th place, 2.4 seconds behind the leader.

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MXGP Qualifying, Loket

  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 1:43.414

  2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, (+0.313)

  3. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, (+0.612)

  4. Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, (+0.652)

  5. Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, (+0.791)

  6. Tom Vialle (F), Honda, (+1.278)

  7. Jeremy Seewer (CH), KTM, (+1.300)

  8. Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Ducati, (+1.910)

  9. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, (+2.095)

  10. Roan van de Moosdijk (NL), KTM, (+2.166)

Tom Vialle takes the holeshot

French HRC works rider Tom Vialle took the holeshot in the MXGP qualifying race. Coenen and Herlings followed behind him. Herlings overtook Coenen with a hard manoeuvre in Turn 2. Lucas was unable to put up much resistance in the right-hand bend due to his injured right leg. Coenen then moved up to third place, but was overtaken by Andrea Adamo as early as lap 3 and subsequently by further riders. By lap 4, he had already dropped back to 11th place and found himself in a hopeless position to score World Championship points. After six laps, he retired from the race at the pits.

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Jeffrey Herlings was on hand

On the second lap, ‘The Bullet’ managed to get the better of Tom Vialle. He took the lead and gradually extended his advantage. Romain Febvre first had to overtake Andrea Adamo and Tom Vialle, eventually finishing in second place, 18 seconds behind.

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The World Championship race is heating up

With 10 points for his qualifying win and zero points for Lucas Coenen, the World Championship leader’s lead has shrunk from 11 to just one point. As things stand, there will therefore be a change at the top of the MXGP standings on Sunday.

Will Coenen even start on Sunday?

The big question now is whether Lucas Coenen will be able to compete in Sunday’s races or not. If he does start, he is nowhere near fit enough to be in contention at the front. This will mark a significant turning point in the MXGP World Championship at Loket. What’s particularly unfortunate is that Lucas has no time to recover, as the championship continues next weekend with round 14 on the sandy track at Lommel.

Best performance of the year for Jeremy Seewer

In his second race for van Venrooy KTM, Jeremy Seewer not only secured his first qualifying points of the current season, but his sixth place in Loket also marked the Swiss rider’s best result of the year. With great skill, he mastered a tricky situation when Kay de Wolf crashed in front of him and he was able to swerve just in time to avoid a collision. Belgian Beta works rider Jago Geerts also secured his first qualifying points of the current season with an 8th-place finish.

Results for the German riders

Becker Racing KTM rider Maximilian was the best-placed German rider in 18th place. Cato Nickel (Honda) qualified in 22nd place, Tom Koch (KTM) in 24th and Theo Praun (Yamaha) in 31st.

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MXGP Qualifying Race, Loket

  1. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 24:10.142

  2. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, (+18.080)

  3. Tom Vialle (F), Honda, (+21.392)

  4. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, (+22.195)

  5. Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, (+26.195)

  6. Jeremy Seewer (CH), KTM, (+32.014)

  7. Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, (+33.664)

  8. Jago Geerts (B), Beta, (+41.606)

  9. Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, (+45.220)

  10. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, (+47.432)

World Championship Standings

  1. Lucas Coenen (B), KTM, 566 points

  2. Jeffrey Herlings (NL), Honda, 565, (-1)

  3. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 503, (-63)

  4. Tim Gajser (SLO), Yamaha, 458, (-108)

  5. Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 393, (-173)

  6. Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 382, (-184)

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings

84

19

35:34,003

1:49,092

25

02

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

Tom Vialle

16

19

+10,910

1:49,821

22

03

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

Tim Gajser

243

19

+12,298

1:49,790

20

04

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

Ruben Fernández Garcia

Ruben Fernandez

70

19

+36,219

1:51,283

18

05

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

Romain Fabvre

Romain Febvre

1

19

+49,879

1:49,932

16

06

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

Maxime Renaux

959

19

+58,757

1:52,106

15

07

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

Jan Pancar

253

19

+1:02,775

1:52,161

14

08

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

Roan van de Moosdijk

39

19

+1:05,588

1:52,628

13

09

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

Jago Geerts

93

19

+1:07,805

1:52,325

12

10

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

Andrea Adamo

80

19

+1:12,673

1:51,512

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MXGP events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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