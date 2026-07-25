Simon Längenfelder (KTM) secures third consecutive pole position in Loket, Czech Republic

MX2 qualifying race for the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Loket: World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) set the fastest time in qualifying. Defending champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) finished fourth in his best lap, 1.4 seconds behind.

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MX2 qualifying:

Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 1:45.234 Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+0.191) Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, (+0.776) Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, (+1.439) Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+1.575) Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+2.241) Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+2.273) Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+2.362)

Sacha Coenen, who had broken his collarbone two weeks ago in the USA, took the holeshot just ahead of the Czech local hero Julius Mikula (KTM). Sacha led the race for seven laps, but in the second half of the race his injury took its toll and he fell back after making a few mistakes. In the penultimate lap, he also had a minor crash whilst battling with local hero Julius Mikula. The Czech rider crashed and dropped back to eighth place.

Simon Längenfelder: Third pole in a row

Simon Längenfelder started in the top four, fought his way forward step by step and took the lead on lap 8. The defending champion won with a 2.3-second lead over Liam Everts (Husqvarna), securing his third consecutive pole position and reducing his deficit to the top of the World Championship standings from 42 to 40 points.

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A poor start for Guillem Farres

World Championship leader Guillem Farres started outside the top 10 and had to fight his way through the field and the traffic to move up the order. Camden Mc Lellan crashed on lap 10 whilst in second place and consequently dropped back to fourth.

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Noah Ludwig in 14th place

Sarholz-KTM rider Noah Ludwig, who normally competes in the MXGP, is racing in the MX2 class this weekend. The Aschersleben-based rider finished the race in 14th place ahead of Valentin Kees (KTM) in 15th.

Loket Qualifying Race Results

Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 24:38.587 Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, (+2.278) Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, (+7.360) Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+8.881) Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+15.698) Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+18.871) Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+20.126) Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, (+22.560) Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+23.465) Noel Zanocz (H), KTM, (+25.292)

World Championship standings:

Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 571 points Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 557, (-14) Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 531, (-40) Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 508, (-63) Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 486, (-85)

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