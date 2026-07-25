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Simon Längenfelder (KTM) secures third consecutive pole position in Loket, Czech Republic

Defending champion Simon Längenfelder won the MX2 qualifying race for the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Loket ahead of Liam Everts (Husqvarna) and World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph).

Motocross-WC MX2

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Simon Längenfelder geht an Sacha Coenen vorbei in Führung
Simon Längenfelder geht an Sacha Coenen vorbei in Führung
Foto: MXGP-TV
Simon Längenfelder geht an Sacha Coenen vorbei in Führung
© MXGP-TV

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MX2 qualifying race for the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Loket: World Championship leader Guillem Farres (Triumph) set the fastest time in qualifying. Defending champion Simon Längenfelder (KTM) finished fourth in his best lap, 1.4 seconds behind.

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MX2 qualifying:

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 1:45.234

  2. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+0.191)

  3. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, (+0.776)

  4. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, (+1.439)

  5. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+1.575)

  6. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+2.241)

  7. Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+2.273)

  8. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+2.362)

Sacha Coenen, who had broken his collarbone two weeks ago in the USA, took the holeshot just ahead of the Czech local hero Julius Mikula (KTM). Sacha led the race for seven laps, but in the second half of the race his injury took its toll and he fell back after making a few mistakes. In the penultimate lap, he also had a minor crash whilst battling with local hero Julius Mikula. The Czech rider crashed and dropped back to eighth place.

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Simon Längenfelder: Third pole in a row

Simon Längenfelder started in the top four, fought his way forward step by step and took the lead on lap 8. The defending champion won with a 2.3-second lead over Liam Everts (Husqvarna), securing his third consecutive pole position and reducing his deficit to the top of the World Championship standings from 42 to 40 points.

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A poor start for Guillem Farres

World Championship leader Guillem Farres started outside the top 10 and had to fight his way through the field and the traffic to move up the order. Camden Mc Lellan crashed on lap 10 whilst in second place and consequently dropped back to fourth.

Noah Ludwig in 14th place

Sarholz-KTM rider Noah Ludwig, who normally competes in the MXGP, is racing in the MX2 class this weekend. The Aschersleben-based rider finished the race in 14th place ahead of Valentin Kees (KTM) in 15th.

Loket Qualifying Race Results

  1. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 24:38.587

  2. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, (+2.278)

  3. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, (+7.360)

  4. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, (+8.881)

  5. Janis Martins Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+15.698)

  6. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, (+18.871)

  7. Valerio Lata (I), Honda, (+20.126)

  8. Julius Mikula (CZ), KTM, (+22.560)

  9. Karlis Alberts Reisulis (LV), Yamaha, (+23.465)

  10. Noel Zanocz (H), KTM, (+25.292)

World Championship standings:

  1. Guillem Farres (E), Triumph, 571 points

  2. Sacha Coenen (B), KTM, 557, (-14)

  3. Simon Längenfelder (D), KTM, 531, (-40)

  4. Camden Mc Lellan (ZA), Triumph, 508, (-63)

  5. Liam Everts (B), Husqvarna, 486, (-85)

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Race

  4. Starting grid

  5. Warm up

  6. Free practice

Pos

Driver

Driver

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Liam Everts

Liam Everts

26

18

33:57,774

1:49,406

25

02

Guillem Farres

Guillem Farres

99

18

+6,000

1:49,274

22

03

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

Kārlis Alberts Reišulis

47

18

+8,232

1:50,561

20

04

Camden McLellan

Camden McLellan

8

18

+10,540

1:50,835

18

05

Janis Reisulis

Janis Reisulis

772

18

+24,233

1:50,678

16

06

Maxime Grau

Maxime Grau

83

18

+47,842

1:51,692

15

07

Sacha Coenen

Sacha Coenen

19

18

+54,803

1:50,738

14

08

Kay Karssemakers

Kay Karssemakers

33

18

+59,452

1:53,142

13

09

Julius Mikula

Julius Mikula

20

18

+1:08,814

1:51,726

12

10

Gyan Doensen

Gyan Doensen

574

18

+1:15,477

1:53,625

11

Events

All Motocross-WC MX2 events
  • Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  • Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  • MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    MXGP of Great Britain

    Foxhill motocross circuit, Great Britain
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    MXGP of Czech Republic

    Loketské Serpentiny, Tschechien
    25.–26.07.2026
    Go to event
  3. Next up

    MXGP of Flanders

    Stedelijk Motorcross Centrum, Belgien
    01.–02.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. MXGP of Sweden

    Glimminge Motorstadion, Schweden
    15.–16.08.2026
    Go to event

  5. MXGP of The Netherlands

    Motorportpark Gelderland Midden, Niederlande
    22.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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