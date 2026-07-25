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Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): “I don’t think I deserve a penalty”

For the first time in the 11th qualifying session of the 2026 GP season, there was no Mercedes on pole position – not even one on the front row! Kimi Antonelli had to worry about his fourth place on the grid after his run.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli im Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli im Mercedes
Foto: Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli im Mercedes
© Mercedes

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Mercedes’ dominance has evaporated, at least this afternoon at the Hungaroring: for the first time this season, there is no Mercedes on pole position for a Grand Prix – in fact, not even a Mercedes on the front row.

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This means Mercedes narrowly missed out on setting a Formula 1 record at the last minute: had Kimi Antonelli and/or George Russell managed to secure a place on the front row in Hungary, it would have meant the same engine manufacturer starting from the front row for the 39th consecutive time. Renault achieved this before Mercedes at the 1995 Italian Grand Prix and the 1997 European Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli in P4 – that last happened in Austria in 2026 (he went on to finish third). Even during qualifying, there were signs that things weren’t going smoothly for the Italian. The championship leader complained several times over the radio that he wasn’t getting the usual grip from the tyres.

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Kimi to his race engineer Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington: ‘We need to do something a bit differently here, Bono – I’ve got no grip.’

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After the thrilling final practice session, the Mercedes teenager said: “Towards the end, I was on a better lap than before, but to be honest – it probably wouldn’t have been enough for pole this time. I’m sure I could have got past Leclerc.”

“A gust of wind caught me out at Turn 9, and the car felt unsettled in the final corner because I simply didn’t feel enough grip from the tyres.”

“Ultimately, I was still missing that first practice session, when our reserve driver Frederik Vesti took over. You really need that session, especially on a track like this one, to find a good rhythm. That certainly wasn’t an advantage, but I’m sure I could have got more out of the car here if I’d had that first practice session.”

But then the race stewards stepped in: Garry Connelly and Matthew Selley (both from Australia), Tonio Liuzzi (Italy) and István Móni (Hungary) had to analyse two heated incidents.

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Firstly: had Kimi Antonelli lifted off the throttle sufficiently at the spot where Max Verstappen spun? If not, that would have meant a penalty for Kimi.

And: Had Lewis Hamilton really obstructed his rival Oscar Piastri? If so, this would mean a three-place grid penalty, and Kimi would therefore be third on the starting grid rather than fourth.

Kimi said: “The yellow flags were shown just as I was entering the corner. I did my best to ease off the throttle, so I don’t think I deserve a penalty.”

Antonelli is already looking ahead to the Grand Prix. “We’ve got very solid pace in race trim; our chances are still intact.”

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Results

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  1. Race

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

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  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

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    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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