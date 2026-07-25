The 2027 World Superbike Championship schedule: new tyres, new brakes and tests

By definition, a new Superbike World Championship season begins immediately after the season finale. Tests following the meeting in Jerez on 18 October will therefore already be labelled as part of the 2027 season, as next season’s riders will be taking part.

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By the time the Superbike stars are testing at Jerez on 22 and 23 October, Michelin will already have taken over from Pirelli as the official tyre supplier. Setting up the bikes to suit the French tyres will be one of the most important tasks for all the teams involved. Although there have already been a few isolated test sessions, these have only served to lay the groundwork at best.

Also new for 2027 are the carbon-ceramic brake discs from Brembo, which are set to become standard in the Superbike World Championship. Teams such as Honda, which has relied on Nissin until now, will have to switch manufacturers. During the tests, the riders will begin getting used to the new system.

Still only ten test days permitted

Another test at the Andalusian circuit will take place later this year on 26 and 27 November. Teams and manufacturers are, of course, free to organise further tests, but in such cases this testing opportunity must be offered to all participating teams. The restriction to a maximum of ten test days for the entire season remains in place.

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After a winter break, testing will resume in January in Jerez (20–21 January). Further tests will take place in Portimão (26–27 January) and immediately before the season opener at Phillip Island (15–16 February).

The current test schedule is similar to that of previous years, when rain and low temperatures meant that hardly any useful data could be gathered. It is to be hoped that those involved will be spared similar capricious weather this winter.