Silverstone: Why Formula 1 is booming and the MotoGP grandstands are empty

The trends could hardly be more different. Whilst the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone set a new attendance record in early July with around 564,000 spectators, MotoGP has repeatedly struggled with disappointing attendance figures at this historic circuit in recent years.

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Last year, fewer than 100,000 fans were counted over the four days of the event. Whilst MotoGP has seen an increase in attendance at most circuits, figures in the UK have fallen.

Günther Steiner explains why F1 attracts more fans

For Red Bull KTM Tech3 team principal Günther Steiner, however, the reason does not lie in poor marketing of the MotoGP event. The South Tyrolean, who is well placed to compare MotoGP with Formula 1, came to the defence of the organisers of the MotoGP event at Silverstone.

“I don’t believe the two events are being treated differently,” explained Steiner. “Formula 1 is simply in a situation at the moment where it practically doesn’t need to do any advertising at all. If a Formula 1 race were held here at the Sachsenring, it would also attract half a million spectators.”

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Tech3-Eigentümer Günther Steiner Foto: gold & goose Tech3-Eigentümer Günther Steiner © gold & goose

The former Formula 1 team principal sees a more fundamental problem instead. “We need to boost interest in MotoGP in the UK as a whole. That is the crucial point.”

Whilst Silverstone could certainly play its part, the possibilities are limited. “Of course, the organisers can always help and do more promotion. You can always do more. I have a good relationship with Stuart Pringle (Silverstone CEO; editor’s note), and they’re really doing everything they can. But it’s not easy.”

Steiner points out that Formula 1 currently markets itself almost entirely on its own. “At the moment, Formula 1 draws a full house even without much promotion. The series simply runs itself. MotoGP, on the other hand, needs support.”

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No criticism of the Silverstone organisers

In his view, various measures are already being implemented to raise public awareness of the Grand Prix. As an example, Steiner cited the media event in London ahead of the race weekend. “They’re trying to promote MotoGP. You can’t really do any more than that.”

Geringe Nachfrage: Nicht alle Tribünen werden für die MotoGP geöffnet Foto: Gold & Goose Geringe Nachfrage: Nicht alle Tribünen werden für die MotoGP geöffnet © Gold & Goose

That is why the 61-year-old does not think much of the criticism that Silverstone is not doing enough to support the World Motorcycle Championship. “I don’t think it’s down to a lack of will. It’s not that they aren’t trying to make the event a success. For Silverstone, it’s important to host a Motorcycle Grand Prix.”

Nevertheless, the challenge remains a significant one. Whilst Formula 1 in the UK is enjoying a sustained boom, MotoGP continues to look for ways to recapture its former spectator numbers in one of its most traditional markets. The thrilling and completely open battle for the World Championship title could help attract more fans to Silverstone when MotoGP returns from its summer break in early August and visits Northamptonshire.

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