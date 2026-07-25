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Schumacher, Hamilton &amp; Co: Formula 1 legends honoured with named corners in Hungary

The corners at the Hungaroring have now been given names. This honours Formula 1 legends such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. Record-breaking winner Lewis Hamilton also has his own corner.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lewis Hamilton machte einen Handabdruck anlässlich der neuen Hamilton-Kurve
Lewis Hamilton machte einen Handabdruck anlässlich der neuen Hamilton-Kurve
Foto: Hungaroring
Lewis Hamilton machte einen Handabdruck anlässlich der neuen Hamilton-Kurve
© Hungaroring

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Not only is the Hungaroring shining in new splendour this year following extensive refurbishment work, but the corners have now also been given new names. Many Formula 1 legends are being honoured in the process.

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Last year, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, fans were given the chance to vote on what the 14 corners of the Hungaroring should be called in future, to mark the circuit’s 40th anniversary. The result is a colourful mix of Formula 1 legends and local flavour.

Die neuen Kurvennamen am Hungaroring
Die neuen Kurvennamen am Hungaroring
Foto: Hungaroring
Die neuen Kurvennamen am Hungaroring
© Hungaroring

Mentioned in this article

Corner 1: Piquet

Nelson Piquet won the first two Hungarian Grands Prix in 1986 and 1987. It is fitting that the very first corner should be named after the Brazilian: it was here that he pulled off his legendary overtaking manoeuvre against Ayrton Senna in 1986.

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Turn 2: Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the record holder for wins at the Hungaroring. The Briton has racked up an impressive eight Grand Prix victories and nine pole positions at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He recently said in an interview that, should a corner at the Hungaroring ever be named after him, it should be the second one. Sometimes wishes do come true – Turn 2 is now the ‘Hamilton Corner’. A straight at his home circuit in Silverstone is already named after him.

Turn 4: Mansell

In 1989, Nigel Mansell fought his way from 12th on the grid to victory at the Hungaroring. He also clinched the World Championship here in 1992.

Turn 11: Alesi

Turn 11 had long been known as ‘Alesi’ amongst Hungarian fans. Now his name is officially on the ‘nameplate’: Jean Alesi, who drove a strong race here in 1995, was present at the naming ceremony.

Turn 12: Schumacher

Michael Schumacher secured four victories at the Hungaroring during his Formula 1 career – the second-highest tally. In 2001, he clinched his fourth World Championship title here. Turn 12, which is almost at a right angle, is dedicated to him.

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Turn 13: Senna

Ayrton Senna was the first Hungarian pole-setter in F1 history. He won three times at the Hungaroring (1988, 1991 and 1992). This makes the Formula 1 legend, who died in 1994, the driver with the third-highest number of Hungarian Grand Prix victories.

Turn 14: Szisz

A racing driver from the very old school: Ferenc Szisz (1873–1944) was a Hungarian engineer who headed Renault’s test department and won the first Grand Prix in history in 1906.

The remaining corners are named after local features: Corner 3 is called ‘Spring’, because the circuit lies in the Valley of the Three Springs. Corner 5 is named ‘Mogyorod’ after the town where the circuit is situated. Corners 6 and 7 are named after Hungary’s first test driver centre. Turns 8 and 9 are Buda and Pest, the two districts of the Hungarian capital, on the outskirts of which the circuit is situated. Turn 10 is the Danube, the river that flows through Budapest.

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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