Not only is the Hungaroring shining in new splendour this year following extensive refurbishment work, but the corners have now also been given new names. Many Formula 1 legends are being honoured in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, at the Hungarian Grand Prix, fans were given the chance to vote on what the 14 corners of the Hungaroring should be called in future, to mark the circuit’s 40th anniversary. The result is a colourful mix of Formula 1 legends and local flavour.

Die neuen Kurvennamen am Hungaroring Foto: Hungaroring Die neuen Kurvennamen am Hungaroring © Hungaroring

Corner 1: Piquet

Nelson Piquet won the first two Hungarian Grands Prix in 1986 and 1987. It is fitting that the very first corner should be named after the Brazilian: it was here that he pulled off his legendary overtaking manoeuvre against Ayrton Senna in 1986.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turn 2: Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the record holder for wins at the Hungaroring. The Briton has racked up an impressive eight Grand Prix victories and nine pole positions at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He recently said in an interview that, should a corner at the Hungaroring ever be named after him, it should be the second one. Sometimes wishes do come true – Turn 2 is now the ‘Hamilton Corner’. A straight at his home circuit in Silverstone is already named after him.

Topic of the week The 2027 Formula 1 grid: Will the transfer bombshell only drop in the autumn? Summertime, holiday season, the silly season: these are the weeks when the most outrageous driver changes are usually discussed. The big news for the 2027 season is yet to materialise. Read more

Turn 4: Mansell

In 1989, Nigel Mansell fought his way from 12th on the grid to victory at the Hungaroring. He also clinched the World Championship here in 1992.

Turn 11: Alesi

Turn 11 had long been known as ‘Alesi’ amongst Hungarian fans. Now his name is officially on the ‘nameplate’: Jean Alesi, who drove a strong race here in 1995, was present at the naming ceremony.

Turn 12: Schumacher

Michael Schumacher secured four victories at the Hungaroring during his Formula 1 career – the second-highest tally. In 2001, he clinched his fourth World Championship title here. Turn 12, which is almost at a right angle, is dedicated to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turn 13: Senna

Ayrton Senna was the first Hungarian pole-setter in F1 history. He won three times at the Hungaroring (1988, 1991 and 1992). This makes the Formula 1 legend, who died in 1994, the driver with the third-highest number of Hungarian Grand Prix victories.

Turn 14: Szisz

A racing driver from the very old school: Ferenc Szisz (1873–1944) was a Hungarian engineer who headed Renault’s test department and won the first Grand Prix in history in 1906.

The remaining corners are named after local features: Corner 3 is called ‘Spring’, because the circuit lies in the Valley of the Three Springs. Corner 5 is named ‘Mogyorod’ after the town where the circuit is situated. Corners 6 and 7 are named after Hungary’s first test driver centre. Turns 8 and 9 are Buda and Pest, the two districts of the Hungarian capital, on the outskirts of which the circuit is situated. Turn 10 is the Danube, the river that flows through Budapest.