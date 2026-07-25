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Live ticker: Hungarian GP qualifying – will Hamilton snatch pole position?

Ferrari was fastest in two of the three practice sessions ahead of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. Can Lewis Hamilton, the king of the Hungaroring, secure pole position for the race?

Silja Rulle

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Lewis Hamilton ist Rekordsieger auf dem Hungaroring
Lewis Hamilton ist Rekordsieger auf dem Hungaroring
Foto: XPB
Lewis Hamilton ist Rekordsieger auf dem Hungaroring
© XPB

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Who will secure pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring? Can Ferrari capitalise on their strong performance in practice to secure good starting positions? Overtaking isn’t easy on the twisty Hungaroring, so a good starting position is particularly important for the Hungarian GP.

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Ferrari had shown promising form in practice. In both Friday sessions, they had both cars in the top three and set the fastest time. In FP2, they even secured a one-two at the top of the timesheets. In the third and final practice session on Saturday, Lando Norris in the McLaren was out in front – but Lewis Hamilton was lurking just 0.117 seconds behind (with Charles Leclerc in fourth). What’s more, Lewis Hamilton loves the Hungaroring. No driver in the history of Formula 1 has come anywhere near matching his record here. He holds the records for the most pole positions (9) and wins (8) in Hungary.

Aston Martin has brought a major aerodynamic upgrade to Hungary, but was set back on Friday by an accident involving Lance Stroll. Will the new parts lift the ‘Greens’ away from the back of the grid?

Live updates from the Formula 1 qualifying session in Hungary:

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Topics

  1. Results

  2. Championship Standings

Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

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  • Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
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  • Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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  • Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event
  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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