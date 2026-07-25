Live ticker: Hungarian GP qualifying – will Hamilton snatch pole position?

Who will secure pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring? Can Ferrari capitalise on their strong performance in practice to secure good starting positions? Overtaking isn’t easy on the twisty Hungaroring, so a good starting position is particularly important for the Hungarian GP.

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Ferrari had shown promising form in practice. In both Friday sessions, they had both cars in the top three and set the fastest time. In FP2, they even secured a one-two at the top of the timesheets. In the third and final practice session on Saturday, Lando Norris in the McLaren was out in front – but Lewis Hamilton was lurking just 0.117 seconds behind (with Charles Leclerc in fourth). What’s more, Lewis Hamilton loves the Hungaroring. No driver in the history of Formula 1 has come anywhere near matching his record here. He holds the records for the most pole positions (9) and wins (8) in Hungary.

Aston Martin has brought a major aerodynamic upgrade to Hungary, but was set back on Friday by an accident involving Lance Stroll. Will the new parts lift the ‘Greens’ away from the back of the grid?

Live updates from the Formula 1 qualifying session in Hungary:

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