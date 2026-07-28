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New F4 Germany to launch in 2027 as part of the DTM support programme

In 2027, Germany’s long-standing junior formula series will be revived. GEDLICH Racing will organise a new Formula 4 championship, F4 Germany, as part of the DTM support programme.

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This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Die F4 Germany belebt 2027 den Formelsport im Rahmen der DTM neu
Die F4 Germany belebt 2027 den Formelsport im Rahmen der DTM neu
Foto: GEDLICH Racing
Die F4 Germany belebt 2027 den Formelsport im Rahmen der DTM neu
© GEDLICH Racing

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A platform for up-and-coming motorsport talent in Germany is making a comeback. F4 Germany will launch in 2027, offering young drivers not only a platform but also support through a comprehensive prize money programme. The series will largely be held as part of the DTM.

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The organiser, GEDLICH Racing – known for the Formula Winter Series, a Formula 4 championship held in Spain and Portugal during the winter months – has set its sights on the DTM platform as the venue for the new championship. Stefan Lehner, Head of Racing Series at GEDLICH Racing, explained: “The DTM is Europe’s leading motorsport platform. The opportunity to compete on such a high-profile stage, with its outstanding spectator numbers and significant media attention, is a huge opportunity for young talent and for the return of formula racing to Germany. For the majority of the racing calendar, F4 Germany will race as part of the DTM on its renowned circuits. A small number of further events will take place as part of the ADAC Racing Weekends.”

F4 Germany is a German championship for which GEDLICH Racing and the DMSB have received licensing from the International Automobile Federation (FIA). Accordingly, the series’ top drivers will be awarded Super Licence points to pave their way into Formula 1. “We are grateful for the outstanding support from the German Motorsport Federation (DMSB), which has worked alongside us – and in collaboration with the FIA – over a long period to bring this agreement to fruition,” said Robin Selbach, Managing Director of GEDLICH Racing.

“With the FIA-certified F4 Germany, we are strengthening formula racing in Germany. Formula 4 represents a crucial step in the development of young drivers on their path to the pinnacle of motorsport. “We are delighted to support this process together with GEDLICH Racing, the FIA and all our other partners, and we are looking forward with great anticipation to the debut season of this new junior series,” said Robin Strycek, DMSB Board Member for Sport.

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“A national Formula 4 series must always keep one thing in mind above all else: the development of young talent. During the winter months, we are the leading platform for young drivers to prepare for their championship seasons. With F4 Germany, we are taking it one step further: We’re supporting particularly talented drivers with prize money totalling half a million euros!” said Markus Gedlich, founder of GEDLICH Racing. “This offers young drivers a real chance to move up to higher categories, whilst at the same time giving teams greater flexibility when signing young talent from karting.”

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The prize money is awarded in the form of ‘Prize Gold’ – hence the F4 Germany slogan: ‘Race for Gold’. This is provided by Top G Racing, a partner specialising in the environmentally friendly mining of gold (ethical gold) and which also acts as F4 Germany’s most important commercial partner.

Three races take place at every F4 Germany race weekend, each preceded by two qualifying sessions, placing the series in good international company in terms of its competition format.

The series also meets international standards when it comes to tyres – specifically Pirelli. Stefan Lehner notes: “We have been working with Pirelli for years; there is a long-standing partnership between GEDLICH Racing and this renowned manufacturer. We are delighted to have Pirelli on board for F4 Germany and to be bringing international standards to the German market.”

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A junior series relies on cost transparency and control. To prevent costs – particularly for test drives – from spiralling out of control, F4 Germany prescribes a fixed test schedule. Up to 20 test days are spread across the season, including two tests before the start of the season. At most race events, a test takes place on Thursday, in addition to joint tests at the circuits relevant to the season.

To ensure reliable technical operations, the series relies on trusted partners. The regulations stipulate the use of the latest-generation Formula 4 cars with Tatuus chassis; the tried-and-tested Abarth engine from ATM is also used. Technical partner ATM will be on site to ensure that everything runs in accordance with the technical specifications, and Tatuus will also be present to guarantee the supply of spare parts. Experienced race stewards will ensure technical equality, as the F4 Germany series is designed to make the drivers’ talent the decisive factor.

F4 Germany has announced seven events, which are scheduled to take place between April and September.

The following circuits are set to feature on the series’ calendar:

Hockenheimring

Spa-Francorchamps/Red Bull Ring/Zandvoort (TBC)

Lausitzring

Norisring

Oschersleben

Nürburgring

Sachsenring

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