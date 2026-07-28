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Ferrari’s setback in Hungary: Is the chance of the World Championship title being squandered like this?

Following the turbulent Hungarian Grand Prix, Ferrari must face accusations of having squandered a top result. That’s not on in the World Championship battle, says Giancarlo Minardi.

Mathias Brunner

By

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Ferrari hat in Ungarn zu wenig aus dem Rennen geholt
Ferrari hat in Ungarn zu wenig aus dem Rennen geholt
Foto: XPB
Ferrari hat in Ungarn zu wenig aus dem Rennen geholt
© XPB

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Ferrari is facing a barrage of criticism following this entertaining Hungarian Grand Prix. It all began in qualifying, when superstar Lewis Hamilton was warned too late that Oscar Piastri was closing in fast in his McLaren. The helpless Hamilton therefore got in the Australian’s way, resulting in a three-place grid penalty instead of second on the grid.

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The two Ferraris were then – as the only cars from the top teams – sent out onto the track for the Hungarian Grand Prix on soft tyres; Ferrari did not swap positions even though Leclerc was the faster driver, and the timing of the pit stops raises questions. Added to this was another penalty for Hamilton (for speeding in the pit lane) and the misjudgement of bringing both cars into the pits for fresh tyres during a VSC phase.

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli said ‘thank you’ and moved up to second and third place. When we consider just how strong Ferrari were in qualifying (Hamilton second fastest, Leclerc third fastest), there remains a nagging feeling that the Italians squandered their chance of podium finishes here.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur tried to find a positive angle after the race: “We scored more points than Mercedes today.”

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But of course the Frenchman knows: “We’d expected a one-two, because we were the best at the start of the weekend. We had both cars up front, but not on the right day. We made too many mistakes and took a lot of wrong decisions. We were the only ones to lose positions on the track; everything went in the wrong direction.”

For team founder Giancarlo Minardi (78), too, Ferrari’s Hungarian Grand Prix was a missed opportunity, as he makes clear in his column on his own website, www.minardi.it: “A minor incident is enough to send you from heaven to hell, as Ferrari’s race shows.”

“A less-than-perfect start by Charles Leclerc and the penalty imposed on Lewis Hamilton for speeding in the pit lane affected a result that should have been better.”

“I don’t think Ferrari had the potential to win in Hungary, but they certainly could have aimed for a place on the podium.”

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  1. Results

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Results

Full standings

  1. Race

  2. Starting grid

  3. Qualifying 3

  4. Qualifying 2

  5. Qualifying 1

  6. Free practice 3

  7. Free practice 2

  8. Free practice 1

Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

So tritt Lewis Hamilton 2025 auf

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Placeholder - Racer

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

Events

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  • Past

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    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
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    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
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    21.–23.08.2026
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    04.–06.09.2026
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  • Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

  4. Italian Grand Prix

    Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italien
    04.–06.09.2026
    Go to event

  5. Spanish Grand Prix

    Circuito de MADRING, Spanien
    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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