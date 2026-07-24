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Marc Marquez misses the old MotoGP: “Today it’s more of a robotic style”

Marc Marquez looks back with nostalgia at the MotoGP bikes from 2014 to 2016. The Ducati star explains why the aerodynamics era holds less appeal for him from a riding perspective.

Sebastian Fränzschky

By

MotoGP

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Moderne MotoGP-Bikes begrenzen die Möglichkeiten der Fahrer
Moderne MotoGP-Bikes begrenzen die Möglichkeiten der Fahrer
Foto: Gold & Goose
Moderne MotoGP-Bikes begrenzen die Möglichkeiten der Fahrer
© Gold & Goose

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MotoGP bikes have become faster than ever in recent years. At the same time, aerodynamics, ride-height systems and ongoing technical development have fundamentally changed riding styles. For world champion Marc Márquez, however, this has meant that the premier class has also lost some of its original character.

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Speaking to Bike World, the Ducati factory rider explained that, in terms of riding, he considers the period between 2014 and 2016 to be the best phase of his MotoGP career. He attributes this primarily to the absence of the aerodynamic elements that are now ubiquitous.

Why MotoGP was better ten years ago

“That was the era without aerodynamics,” recalls the exceptional Spanish rider with a touch of nostalgia. “It’s true that today’s motorbikes are a joy to ride. But it’s more like a robotic style. You have to follow what the aerodynamics dictate.”

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In the Spaniard’s view, modern prototypes allow for significantly less freedom. “You can no longer ride the bike aggressively. If you do, you’re working against the aerodynamics and slowing yourself down.”

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Marc Marquez ist kein Fan der Aero-Bikes in der MotoGP
Marc Marquez ist kein Fan der Aero-Bikes in der MotoGP
Foto: Gold & Goose
Marc Marquez ist kein Fan der Aero-Bikes in der MotoGP
© Gold & Goose

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It was quite different around ten years ago. “If you pushed the bike to the limit back in the 2014, 2015 or 2016 era, you were actually faster. You’d have slides, the front wheel would slip – it was a time when you saw a lot of saves. That’s no longer the case.”

Marquez cites the aerodynamic downforce of today’s MotoGP bikes as the key difference. “The downforce we have now puts pressure on the tyres. Once you start to slide, you can never regain grip.”

Marquez clarifies his comments to avoid misunderstandings

The MotoGP champion, however, expressly emphasised that his comments had nothing to do with any particular manufacturer. Between 2014 and 2016, Márquez dominated MotoGP with Honda; today he rides for Ducati. “I enjoyed the style of the motorbikes from that era more. Back then, I was riding for Honda. But I’m not saying I enjoyed it more with Honda or Ducati. I’m just talking about the style of the motorbikes.”

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With a view to the regulations coming into force from 2027, when MotoGP switches to 850cc engines and aerodynamics are significantly restricted, Marquez’s comments are likely to catch the attention of many fans of the ‘old’ premier class. The new technical regulations are designed to reduce the influence of aerodynamics and give riders more opportunities to make the difference on the track themselves.

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    Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland

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    10.–12.07.2026
    Go to event
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