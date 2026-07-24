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Despite the red flag! Adrian Newey calls the XXL upgrade ‘promising’

During FP1 in Budapest, a suspension component failed on Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. The Canadian triggered a red flag. Design legend Adrian Newey on his XXL upgrade and the investigation into the accident.

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Aston-Martin-Chefkonstrukteur Adrian Newey
Aston-Martin-Chefkonstrukteur Adrian Newey
Foto: XPB
Aston-Martin-Chefkonstrukteur Adrian Newey
© XPB

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With the completely revamped Aston Martin, things weren’t quite going as hoped in Budapest, at least as of Friday lunchtime. In FP1, Lance Stroll caused a red flag whilst testing the new package: his Aston Martin suddenly locked up, spun round and came to a halt. The session was red-flagged. Stroll had to get out, and the car was towed away.

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Investigations into the cause are ongoing

Aston Martin’s team principal, Adrian Newey, said just over an hour after the end of the session: “We’re all working flat out to understand what happened. But we can’t comment on it until we’ve understood it.” So the investigations are ongoing – but a solution should be in place by the second practice session.

“Quite unexpected”

Work had been carried out on the affected area of the rear suspension prior to the session. Newey made it clear, however: “The area that was affected hadn’t actually undergone major changes. There were only minimal adjustments in that area. So this was quite unexpected.”

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Speaking generally about the upgrade, Newey said: “It’s a further development. The chassis, layout and front suspension have remained the same. It’s more of an aerodynamic development. We had little time for research in February (during the shakedown, ed.). It’s now a sort of step back to understand things and then take a step forward with this package.”

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Initial results promising

He emphasises: “It’s still very early days in terms of understanding.” However, the Briton cautiously notes: “The initial results are promising.” And: “Will this make us the fastest car? Unfortunately not. Does it represent progress compared to where we were? I think it does.”

Newey also cautioned, however: “We don’t have many parts, so we’re being cautious and trying to learn as much as possible.” In any case, that didn’t go entirely to plan in FP1. New developments are also being produced in smaller quantities for cost reasons. Accordingly, further incidents should ideally be avoided – otherwise the spare parts drawer could suddenly be empty.

Design legend Newey spoke almost philosophically about the major crisis of 2026 and winning and losing in general: “When you’re not winning, it seems like an insurmountable mountain. But when you win, you sometimes don’t know how you got there, because you’re not actually doing anything differently.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

70

1:39:56,180

1:22,491

25

02

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

70

+15,080

1:23,433

18

03

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

70

+18,728

1:22,415

15

04

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

70

+23,840

1:22,000

12

05

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

70

+24,540

1:22,300

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

70

+55,488

1:23,218

8

07

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

George Russell

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

63

70

+57,503

1:22,589

6

08

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Liam Lawson

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

30

69

+1 round

1:23,900

4

09

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Nico Hülkenberg

Audi Revolut F1 Team

27

69

+1 round

1:23,964

2

10

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

69

+1 round

1:25,931

1

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