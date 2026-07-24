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Kimi Antonelli: His sweetheart gets two kisses a day and has no name

Did you notice? Before the 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli gets into his Mercedes Formula 1 car, whether before a practice session or a Grand Prix, he kisses his racing car. What’s that all about?

Formula 1

This article is an automatically generated English version. The original article was published in German.

Kimi Antonelli nach seinem Sieg in Belgien
Kimi Antonelli nach seinem Sieg in Belgien
Foto: XPB
Kimi Antonelli nach seinem Sieg in Belgien
© XPB

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Racing drivers have their quirks. Some carry a coin in their shoe (with best regards to Sebastian Vettel), others have the Pope on board (right, Sergio Pérez), whilst others always get into their racing car from the same side. And then there’s Kimi Antonelli. He kisses his Formula 1 Mercedes before a race.

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Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, the six-time Grand Prix winner spoke to my colleague Giulia Toninelli from *La Gazzetta dello Sport* about it. The teenager from Bologna says: “It’s true, I kiss the car every day, in the morning and in the evening. Because although the car is just an object, I feel I have a sort of spiritual connection with it. I think: if I treat her well, she’ll return the favour (in Italian, the racing car is female, M.B.). I haven’t given her a name yet, but I want to give her one – let’s see what it ends up being based on the results.”

Whatever happens this weekend, Kimi heads into the Formula 1 summer break as the championship leader. Kimi grins: “Well, not bad, is it? I’m completely relaxed and will enjoy the break more than last year, because I know I’ve done a fabulous job with the team in this first part of the season.”

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“I have no doubts about my future and can therefore focus entirely on driving. But I can tell I really need a break: work on this season started on 3 January; it’s been more than seven months at full throttle, and I need to switch off a bit, have some fun and take my mind off things so I can come back in the best possible shape. Even though I know I’ll have had enough after just four days.”

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“I’m going to do a bit of boating with friends, and my dad will be there too. He’ll be cooking for everyone and DJing. As a teenager, he used to work as a DJ in clubs to earn money for racing – even on race weekends – and he still enjoys spinning records today.”

On the action at the Hungaroring, Kimi says: “I reckon Ferrari will be very strong, but McLaren should do well too, as they’ve brought an important upgrade with them.”

“I’m starting at a disadvantage because I’m missing the first practice session – Frederik Vesti will be out on the track in my place, so I’ll have to make up some ground. We’re not the favourites, but we weren’t in Monaco either, and we were extremely strong there.”

What did Kimi actually get up to after his sixth Grand Prix win in Belgium? Antonelli: “That evening I returned to Italy and watched the World Cup final. Then the next day I slept a lot – I think I didn’t wake up until about 2 pm. But by Monday evening I was back in England to start preparing for the race in Budapest.”

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Pos

Driver

Driver

Team

Start No.

Rounds

Time

Fastest Lap

Points

01

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

12

44

1:24:42,479

1:49,098

25

02

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Charles Leclerc

Scuderia Ferrari HP

16

44

+1,952

1:49,333

18

03

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen

Oracle Red Bull Racing

3

44

+11,586

1:49,618

15

04

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

Lewis Hamilton

Scuderia Ferrari HP

44

44

+17,245

1:49,454

12

05

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Oscar Piastri

McLaren Formula 1 Team

81

44

+18,988

1:49,562

10

06

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar

Oracle Red Bull Racing

6

44

+23,307

1:49,298

8

07

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

Lando Norris

McLaren Formula 1 Team

1

44

+24,014

1:48,890

6

08

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi Revolut F1 Team

5

44

+49,140

1:50,334

4

09

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

Arvid Lindblad

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team

41

44

+50,406

1:50,536

2

10

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

Franco Colapinto

BWT Alpine Formula One Team

43

44

+1:16,037

1:51,162

1

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  1. Past

    Belgian Grand Prix

    Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgien
    17.–19.07.2026
    Go to event
  2. Past

    Hungarian Grand Prix

    Hungaroring, Ungarn
    24.–26.07.2026
    Go to event

  3. Dutch Grand Prix

    Circuit Zandvoort, Niederlande
    21.–23.08.2026
    Go to event

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    04.–06.09.2026
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    11.–13.09.2026
    Go to event

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