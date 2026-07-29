GP cancellations: Qatar and Abu Dhabi under serious threat, Formula 1’s reprieve

The 2026 GP season is in a state of constant flux: Rounds 22 and 23 of the World Championship were originally scheduled to take place in Arabia – on 29 November on the outskirts of Doha (Qatar) and on 6 December in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the geopolitical situation remains unstable and unpredictable; as things stand, it is not possible to race there. The organisers of the World Endurance Championship have already responded and are setting a precedent that is highly likely to apply to Formula 1 as well: The races in Qatar and Bahrain will be replaced by races at safe circuits (Barcelona and Monza).

In Formula 1, at least, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be rescheduled – as a guest event at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on 4 October. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah will not take place.

Commenting on the planned Grands Prix in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Our approach is to take as much time as possible to see how the situation develops and to make the decision at the right time. That time will not be before mid-September. As things stand today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But of course we will make a decision if the situation does not become as clear by mid-September as we deem appropriate. And I can confirm that the season finale would take place in Europe should this not be possible.”

Topic of the week The 2027 Formula 1 grid: Will the transfer bombshell only drop in the autumn? Summertime, holiday season, the silly season: these are the weeks when the most outrageous driver changes are usually discussed. The big news for the 2027 season is yet to materialise. Read more

A delegation from Imola was in Budapest to hold talks with Formula 1.